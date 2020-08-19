ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421
At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 19 August 2020, the following resolutions were passed:
|Votes For (and at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020
|97.63%
|2.37%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|94.97%
|5.03%
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|94.24%
|5.76%
|4
|To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company
|91.19%
|8.81%
|5
|To re-elect John Kerr as a Director of the Company
|89.34%
|10.66%
|6
|To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company
|93.89%
|6.11%
|7
|To elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company
|96.84%
|3.16%
|8
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|97.29%
|2.71%
|9
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|98.15%
|1.85%
|10
|Authority to allot shares
|96.64%
|3.36%
|11
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|89.52%
|10.48%
|12
|Authority to purchase own shares
|96.27%
|3.73%
|13
|Amendments to the Articles of Association
|92.75%
|7.25%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.
19 August 2020
For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM