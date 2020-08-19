ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 19 August 2020, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For (and at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020 97.63% 2.37% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 94.97% 5.03% 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 94.24% 5.76% 4 To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company 91.19% 8.81% 5 To re-elect John Kerr as a Director of the Company 89.34% 10.66% 6 To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company 93.89% 6.11% 7 To elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company 96.84% 3.16% 8 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 97.29% 2.71% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 98.15% 1.85% 10 Authority to allot shares 96.64% 3.36% 11 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 89.52% 10.48% 12 Authority to purchase own shares 96.27% 3.73% 13 Amendments to the Articles of Association 92.75% 7.25%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC .

19 August 2020

For further information please contact:

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850