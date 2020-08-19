ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 19 August 2020, the following resolutions were passed:

  Votes For (and at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 202097.63%2.37%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy94.97%5.03%
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report94.24%5.76%
4To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company91.19%8.81%
5To re-elect John Kerr as a Director of the Company89.34%10.66%
6To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company93.89%6.11%
7To elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company96.84%3.16%
8To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company97.29%2.71%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration98.15%1.85%
10Authority to allot shares96.64%3.36%
11Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights89.52%10.48%
12Authority to purchase own shares96.27%3.73%
13Amendments to the Articles of Association92.75%7.25%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.

19 August 2020

For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850

AAVCchair@albion.capital