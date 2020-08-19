TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) said today its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex had not been affected by the political situation in Mali and operations there were continuing as normal.



The complex has an adequate inventory for its foreseeable requirements and management has taken steps to secure its supply lines. The company is monitoring the situation closely in consultation with local stakeholders.

