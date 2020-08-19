New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-waste Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819088/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach 34.6 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 13.4 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The E-waste Management market in the U.S. is estimated at 13.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 10.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Glass Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 4.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 5.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 6.6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
