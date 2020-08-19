FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the continuous expansion of its range of ready-to-ship products, Allied Electronics & Automation, has added more than 10,000 new product lines, $3.5 million in inventory and 30 new suppliers to date in 2020.
With the recent addition of products from Koyo, POBCO, Fresh-Aire UV, CW Industries, and Bihl+Wiedemann to its already extensive lineup of more than 450 world-class suppliers, Allied is further expanding its offerings in the areas of switching, connectors, tooling, thermal management, industrial control components and safety equipment.
About Allied Electronics & Automation
Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 450 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
