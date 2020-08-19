New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Event Ticketing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819087/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027. Music Events, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$32.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sporting & Movie Tickets segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Online Event Ticketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 148-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Online Event Ticketing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

