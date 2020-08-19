Dallas, TX, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year.

The Great Place to Work® certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience. This year’s survey revealed that 82% of Associa employees say that Associa is a great place to work, which is a three-point rise from last year. The survey and ratings system are based on more than 25 years of global research that the Great Place to Work® Institute has created to determine what makes great workplaces from employees’ perspectives, and how companies can improve their workplace environments.

Despite the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on working conditions across North America this year, 94% of employees indicated that Associa is a physically safe place to work. While safety has always been a focus, Associa teams have worked diligently to respond to the pandemic and ensure the health and well-being of employees.

“It is an honor to receive the Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth year in a row, as Associa is consistently working toward improving our employee experience,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “We truly believe that our employees are our company’s greatest asset, so receiving this designation celebrates our continued dedication to creating a company culture that celebrates our team members, their talent, and their contributions to our success.”

“We congratulate Associa on their certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work®. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Click here to view a summary of Associa’s employee ratings.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

