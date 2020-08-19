New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819000/?utm_source=GNW

3 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. ICE Range Extender, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach 389.4 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fuel Cell Range Extender segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 64.2 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Electric Vehicle Range Extender market in the U.S. is estimated at 64.2 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 103.2 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 7% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 10.7 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 69.3 Thousand Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Innovative Engineering Ltd.

Arcola Energy Ltd.

Ashwoods Electric Motors Limited

AVL List GmbH

Ballard Power Systems, Inc.

Bjorksten Bit 7 (bb7)

BMW AG

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Delta Motorsport Ltd.

EP Tender

Fagor Ederlan Group

FEV Group

General Motors Company

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd.

Magna International, Inc.

MAHLE Aftermarket, Inc.

Mazda Motor Corporation

Nikola Motor Company

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

OBRIST Powertrain GmbH

Plug Power Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Symbio

Wrightspeed







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819000/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: ICE Range Extender (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: ICE Range Extender (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Fuel Cell Range Extender (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Fuel Cell Range Extender (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Battery Pack (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Battery Pack (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Generator (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Generator (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Power Converter (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Power Converter (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Electric Motor (Component) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in Units by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Electric Motor (Component) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) World Market by

Region/Country in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: United States Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: United States Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: United States Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: United States Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canadian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 29: Canadian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 31: Canadian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2020 and

2027



JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Market for Electric Vehicle Range Extender:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Japanese Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Japanese Market for Electric Vehicle Range Extender:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for Electric Vehicle Range Extender:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Japanese Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 39: Chinese Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: Chinese Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 41: Chinese Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Chinese Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Chinese Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by

Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 45: European Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Demand Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 46: European Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Type: 2020-2027



Table 48: European Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: European Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle: 2020-2027



Table 52: European Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 53: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2020-2027



Table 54: French Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in France by

Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2020-2027



Table 58: French Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 59: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: German Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Vehicle

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: German Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Italian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 67: Italian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Italian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Italian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by

Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Electric Vehicle Range

Extender: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electric Vehicle Range

Extender: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Electric Vehicle Range

Extender: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by

Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 77: Spanish Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 78: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 81: Spanish Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 82: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2020 and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 84: Russian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Russian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Russian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 88: Russian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Type: 2020-2027



Table 90: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle: 2020-2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in Units

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 101: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in

Asia-Pacific by Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in Units for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 106: Australian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Vehicle

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 108: Australian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 111: Indian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 112: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 113: Indian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 114: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2020 and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 117: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 118: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 119: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by

Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 120: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Vehicle

Range Extender: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Vehicle

Range Extender: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Vehicle

Range Extender: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units

by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Trends by Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027



Table 128: Latin American Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020

and 2027



Table 129: Latin American Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Growth Prospects in Units by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 130: Latin American Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 131: Latin American Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Growth Prospects in Units by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 132: Latin American Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 133: Latin American Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Growth Prospects in Units by Vehicle for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Latin American Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market by Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 135: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Type: 2020-2027



Table 136: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 137: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2020-2027



Table 138: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle: 2020-2027



Table 140: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 141: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2020-2027



Table 142: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 143: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Brazil by

Component: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2020-2027



Table 144: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Brazil by

Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 147: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 148: Mexican Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 149: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 150: Mexican Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Vehicle

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 153: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Range

Extender Market Estimates and Projections in Units by Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 154: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Range

Extender Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 155: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Range

Extender Market Estimates and Projections in Units by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Range

Extender Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Range

Extender Market Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Range

Extender Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 159: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 160: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 161: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 162: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and

2027



Table 163: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020

and 2027



Table 165: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle: 2020 to

2027



Table 166: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2020

and 2027



IRAN

Table 167: Iranian Market for Electric Vehicle Range Extender:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 168: Iranian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Iranian Market for Electric Vehicle Range Extender:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Iranian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 171: Iranian Market for Electric Vehicle Range Extender:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 172: Iranian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 173: Israeli Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Type: 2020-2027



Table 174: Israeli Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Israeli Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2020-2027



Table 176: Israeli Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 177: Israeli Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle: 2020-2027



Table 178: Israeli Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 179: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Growth Prospects in Units by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 180: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 181: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Growth Prospects in Units by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Growth Prospects in Units by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

by Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 185: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Units by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 186: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Units by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 189: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Units by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 190: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 191: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 192: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 195: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units

by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 196: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Range Extender

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 197: African Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 198: African Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: African Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: African Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 201: African Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 202: African Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819000/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001