67 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on higher education testing and assessment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the transition of educational institutions to formative assessment, rigorous process of admission, and rising demand for customized learning. In addition, transition of educational institutions to formative assessment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The higher education testing and assessment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The higher education testing and assessment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Academic

• Non-academic



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the evolving role of educational technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education testing and assessment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of digital badges, and rise in automation of grading system will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our higher education testing and assessment market covers the following areas:

• Higher education testing and assessment market sizing

• Higher education testing and assessment market forecast

• Higher education testing and assessment market industry analysis





