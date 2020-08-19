New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818948/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. E-CVT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$30.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automatic Transmission (AT) segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.4% CAGR
The Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 13.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.
Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Segment to Record 16.3% CAGR
In the global Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Robust Growth Projected for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Progressive Growth in Electric Vehicles Sales Instigates Fast-
Paced Expansion in Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Breakdown of Electric Vehicle Sales (in %) by Vehicle Type for
the Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Electric Vehicle Sales as a % of Total Vehicle Sales by Country
for the Year 2018
Top 3 Markets by Total Electric Vehicle Sales for the Year 2018
Policies Bear Major Influence on EV Sales, Giving Impetus to
Driveline Market Growth
Electric Vehicle Related Policies in Selected Regions
Substantial Cost Reductions in EV Ecosystem Encourage Driveline
Market
Robust Spending on EV Charging Infrastructure Favors Driveline
Market Expansion
Global Demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Energy in Billion
kWH by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Active Involvement of Private Sector Augments Market Prospects
Technology Advancements and Innovations Bolster EV Drivetrain
Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
