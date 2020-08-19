New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594286/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive powertrain sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of electronics in modern vehicles, stringent regulations to control emissions and use of automatic transmission vehicles. In addition, increased adoption of electronics in modern vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive powertrain sensors market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The automotive powertrain sensors market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Process sensors

• Position sensors

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advanced MEMs packaging techniques will drive the adoption of powertrain sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive powertrain sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for ceramic capacitive pressure sensors and development of torque sensors using SAW torque technology will drive the adoption of powertrain sensors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive powertrain sensors market covers the following areas:

• Automotive powertrain sensors market sizing

• Automotive powertrain sensors market forecast

• Automotive powertrain sensors market industry analysis





