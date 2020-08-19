New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818933/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$88.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.3% CAGR
The Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
Virtual Appliance Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR
In the global Virtual Appliance segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$45.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818933/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cloud (Deployment Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cloud (Deployment Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cloud (Deployment Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: On-Premises (Deployment Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: On-Premises (Deployment Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: On-Premises (Deployment Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Virtual Appliance (Deployment Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Virtual Appliance (Deployment Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Virtual Appliance (Deployment Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: DNS Providers (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: DNS Providers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: DNS Providers (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Domain Name Registrars (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Domain Name Registrars (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Domain Name Registrars (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Service Providers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Service Providers (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Service Providers (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Website Hosts (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Website Hosts (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Website Hosts (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Deployment Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 29: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in the
United States by Deployment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for
2012-2019
Table 30: United States Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 33: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Deployment Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic
Market Review by Deployment Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 36: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Deployment Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Domain
Name System (DNS) Firewall in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Deployment Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market by
Deployment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Review in
China in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Deployment Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Europe in
US$ by Deployment Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in France by
Deployment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic
Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Deployment
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Deployment Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market by
Deployment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Review in
Italy in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Deployment
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Deployment Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic
Market Review by Deployment Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 87: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Deployment Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Russia by
Deployment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 96: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Deployment Type:
2020-2027
Table 98: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ by Deployment Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in
Asia-Pacific by Deployment Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Deployment Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic
Market Review by Deployment Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 120: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Domain Name System
(DNS) Firewall: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
by Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Deployment Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall Market Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall in US$ by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 137: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Latin
America in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Deployment Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market by Deployment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Review in
Latin America in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Deployment Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in
Argentina in US$ by Deployment Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Brazil
by Deployment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic
Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Deployment
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Deployment
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Rest of
Latin America by Deployment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ for
2012-2019
Table 168: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 170: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Deployment Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Historic Market by Deployment Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 174: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment
Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Deployment Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Domain
Name System (DNS) Firewall in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share Shift
in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Deployment Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Israel
in US$ by Deployment Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Deployment Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market by Deployment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ by Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Deployment Type:
2012-2019
Table 198: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Deployment Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall Historic Market Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Deployment Type:
2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Domain Name System (DNS)
Firewall Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Deployment Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 209: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market in Africa
by Deployment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 213: Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818933/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: