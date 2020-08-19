New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Galley Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539035/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on galley equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for lightweight galley equipment, increasing number of commercial aircraft and ship orders, and growing number of passenger travels. In addition, growing demand for lightweight galley equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The galley equipment market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The galley equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Marine

• Aviation



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for customized galley systems as one of the prime reasons driving the galley equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, energy-saving control system and growing prevalence of retrofitting and renovation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our galley equipment market covers the following areas:

• Galley equipment market sizing

• Galley equipment market forecast

• Galley equipment market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539035/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001