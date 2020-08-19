New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818599/?utm_source=GNW

1 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Passenger, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach 4 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Freight segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail market in the U.S. is estimated at 1 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 894 Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 223-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Alstom SA

Bombardier, Inc.

CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

CRRC Corporation Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Siemens AG

Strukton

Talgo

Toshiba Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818599/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail: Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Asia-Pacific Region Maintaining Healthy Market Growth

Southeast Region High-Speed Market

Southwest Region High-Speed Corridor Investments

Reasons for Need of High-Speed rail In America

High-Speed Rail Statistics by Country

Europe?s High-Speed Rail Leaders

Fastest Trains Globally

Bullet Trains may come to Thailand by 2023

Top Counties Exporting the Best High-Speed Train Technologies

High Speed Rail Development Globally

China New Bullet Train at 373 mph May come on Track in 2021

China High Speed Rail Statistics

Europe High Speed Railway Lines Statistics

Market Shares

Worldwide High-Speed Railway Lines

High-Speed Rail CO2 Emission Savings

High-Speed Trains to Control CO2 Emission

High-Speed Train Delay statistical analysis

Global High Speed Rail Network



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Passenger (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Passenger (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Passenger (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Freight (Application) Worldwide Sales in Units by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Freight (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Freight (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Diesel (Propulsion) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Diesel (Propulsion) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in Units: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Diesel (Propulsion) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Electric (Propulsion) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Electric (Propulsion) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in Units: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Electric (Propulsion) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Dual (Propulsion) World Market by Region/Country in

Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Dual (Propulsion) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Units: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Dual (Propulsion) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Wheel on Rail (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Wheel on Rail (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in Units: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Wheel on Rail (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Maglev (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in Units by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Maglev (Technology) Global Historic Demand in Units

by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Maglev (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Latent

Demand Forecasts in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in Units for 2012-2019



Table 27: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Propulsion: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in the United

States by Propulsion: A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Share Breakdown by Propulsion: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Units in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: United States Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Retrospective Analysis in Units by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Propulsion: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic Market

Review by Propulsion in Units: 2012-2019



Table 39: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 40: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Analysis in

Canada in Units by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Canada:

Historic Review in Units by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bullet

Train/High-Speed Rail in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Units

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Propulsion

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in Units by Propulsion for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Analysis by Propulsion: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Bullet

Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Units by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Japan in Units

by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail in

Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Review in China

in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Chinese Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Propulsion for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic Market Analysis

in China in Units by Propulsion: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market by

Propulsion: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 58: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in Units by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: Chinese Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Retrospective

Market Scenario in Units by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Demand

Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Addressable

Market Opportunity in Units by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Units by Application for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Propulsion: 2020-2027



Table 68: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Europe in

Units by Propulsion: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Breakdown by Propulsion: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Assessment in Units by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: European Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic Market

Review in Units by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 72: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in Units by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic Market

Review in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in France by

Propulsion: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: French Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic Market

Scenario in Units by Propulsion: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Analysis by Propulsion: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: French Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Estimates

and Projections in Units by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic Market

Analysis in Units by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in

Retrospect in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Propulsion

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic Market

Analysis in Units by Propulsion: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Breakdown by Propulsion: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: German Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Latent Demand

Forecasts in Units by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in Units for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: German Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italian Demand for Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail in

Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Review in Italy

in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Italian Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Propulsion for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in Units by Propulsion: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market by

Propulsion: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 97: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in Units by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: Italian Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Retrospective

Market Scenario in Units by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 99: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail in Units by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 101: United Kingdom Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Bullet Train/High-Speed

Rail: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by

Propulsion for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Units by Propulsion for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Share Analysis by Propulsion: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Bullet

Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Units by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in the United

Kingdom in Units by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail

Addressable Market Opportunity in Units by Application:

2020-2027



Table 110: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Units by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Propulsion: 2020-2027



Table 113: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Rest of

Europe in Units by Propulsion: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Share Breakdown by Propulsion: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Assessment in Units by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Europe Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic

Market Review in Units by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 117: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Units by Application: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic

Market Review in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 121: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Asia-Pacific

by Propulsion: Estimates and Projections in Units for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic

Market Scenario in Units by Propulsion: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Share Analysis by Propulsion: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Asia-Pacific Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic

Market Analysis in Units by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic

Market Analysis in Units by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 127: Rest of World Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of World Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of World Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Propulsion: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of World Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Historic

Market Review by Propulsion in Units: 2012-2019



Table 132: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Analysis in Rest

of World in Units by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 134: Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market in Rest of

World: Historic Review in Units by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of World Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818599/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001