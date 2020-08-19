Newark, NJ, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global immune health supplements market is expected to grow from USD 16.32 billion in 2019 to USD 29.40 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Immunity care has become a critical part of today's hectic lifestyle, as customers are constantly worried about their health. Today's time-saving customers take the help of dietary supplements, even those that adopt safe, nutritious diets. Consumers worldwide are experiencing the need to improve their immune systems to prevent adverse infectious disease outcomes. Some of the key factors that are driving the global immune health supplements market are the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population, and covid-19. Emerging economies like India, Brazil, and China are especially lucrative, considering their growth potential.

Immune health supplements area health consumables that contain enzymes, minerals, fibers, vitamins, amino acids, herbs, or other nutritional ingredients. These supplements provide nutrients that are extracted from food sources like plants and animals. They can be consumed orally and will remove any nutritional deficiency. The increasing demand for combined formulations, flexibility in storage, growing health awareness, and rising health concerns due to covid-19 are expected to boost the demand for immune supplements over the projected period.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world's economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the immune health supplements market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the market's growth is expected to slow down. However, due to the virus, the demand for immunity booster consumables has gone up. Since there is no vaccine, the body has to fight the virus itself, and having a strong immunity helps in doing that.

Key players operating in the global immune health supplements market include Alticor Inc. (Amway), USANA Health Sciences, Bayer AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., Seroyal International Inc., Nutramax Laboratories, NOW Foods, EuroPharma Inc., Danisco A/S, Kerry Group, Glanbia, Plc, Cellderm Technologies Inc., Vital Nutrients, and NutriGold Inc., among others. To gain a significant market share in the global immune health supplements market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Glanbia, Plc, and Bayer AG are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of immune health supplements in the global market.

For instance, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. launched a new 'EpiCor' immune health supplement in 2019 for working Americans in order to help them stay in good health. This vital line of immunity includes important multivitamins & micronutrients that help and enhance the immune system with zinc, vitamin D, and antioxidants.

Solaray Inc., a producer of dietary supplements, launched the Liposomal turmeric root extract in April 2017. It has non-GMO & vegan properties. This product has no blinders, fillers, or excipients in it. It provides many benefits like anti-inflammatory effects, immune support, and more.

Vitamins dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.58% in the year 2019

Based on ingredient type, the market has been segmented into vitamins, herbal/botanical extracts, probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, amino acids, and others. Vitamins dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.58% in the year 2019. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the projected period. The major factors responsible for the vitamins segment's growth are antioxidant features, infection-fighting characteristics, and assisting biochemical reactions in the immune system. In addition, due to rising concerns about the side effects of synthetic additives and chemicals that are being used in food items and beverages, customers are tending towards natural alternatives.

Soft gels/pills dominated the market and valued at USD 6.08 billion in the year 2019

The form segment comprises of soft gels/pills, powder, tablets, and liquid. Soft gels/pills dominated the market and valued at USD 6.08 billion in the year 2019.

Store based retailing dominated the market and held the largest market share of 69.72% in the year 2019

On the basis of sales channel, the global market has been divided into store based retailing and online retailing. Store based retailing dominated the market and held the largest market share of 69.72% in the year 2019. The store based retailing segment has been further sub-segmented into independent health stores, pharmacies & drug stores, hypermarket/supermarket, and others.

Plant-based dominated the market and valued at USD 10.32 billion in the year 2019

The source type segment includes plant-based and animal-based. Plant-based dominated the global immune health supplements market and valued at USD 10.32 billion in the year 2019. Whereas the animal-based segment valued at USD 6 billion in 2019.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Immune Health Supplements Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global immune health supplements market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 39.32% in the year 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2020-2027. This growth is owing to factors like increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and growing health consciousness among consumers.

About the report:

The global immune health supplements market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

