New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Train Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818536/?utm_source=GNW
5 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. GOA 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach 14.9 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the GOA 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 18 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Autonomous Train market in the U.S. is estimated at 18 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 14.9 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
GOA 3 Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global GOA 3 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 12.2 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 17.1 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 9.4 Thousand Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 170-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818536/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Introduction to Autonomous Trains
Age of Smart Mobility and Progression towards Autonomous Trains
The Technology in Making of Smart Trains
Difference between Autonomous Trains and Autonomous Cars
Global Competitor Market Shares
Autonomous Train Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industry Witnesses the Introduction of Autonomous Freight Trains
Autonomous Trains for Passengers and the Hurdles Ahead
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Autonomous Train Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Autonomous Train Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: GOA 1 (Level of Automation) World Market by
Region/Country in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: GOA 1 (Level of Automation) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: GOA 2 (Level of Automation) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: GOA 2 (Level of Automation) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: GOA 3 (Level of Automation) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: GOA 3 (Level of Automation) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: GOA 4 (Level of Automation) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: GOA 4 (Level of Automation) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Metro/Monorail (Train Type) World Market by
Region/Country in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Metro/Monorail (Train Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Light Rail (Train Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Light Rail (Train Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: High-speed Rail/Bullet Train (Train Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in Units by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 16: High-speed Rail/Bullet Train (Train Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 17: Passenger (Application) Worldwide Sales in Units by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Passenger (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Freight (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 20: Freight (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Autonomous Train Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Industry Status
Consumer Readiness to Transport Freight on Autonomous Trains
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States Autonomous Train Market Estimates and
Projections in Units by Level of Automation: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: United States Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown
by Level of Automation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States Autonomous Train Market Estimates and
Projections in Units by Train Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: United States Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown
by Train Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Autonomous Train Latent Demand
Forecasts in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian Autonomous Train Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Level of Automation: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Autonomous Train Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Level of Automation for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Canadian Autonomous Train Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Train Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Autonomous Train Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Train Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Autonomous Train Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Test Drive Launches for Driverless Trains
Table 33: Japanese Market for Autonomous Train: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Units by Level of Automation for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Japanese Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by
Level of Automation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Japanese Market for Autonomous Train: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Units by Train Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 36: Japanese Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by
Train Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Autonomous Train in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Autonomous Train Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 39: Chinese Autonomous Train Market Growth Prospects in
Units by Level of Automation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: Chinese Autonomous Train Market by Level of
Automation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 41: Chinese Autonomous Train Market Growth Prospects in
Units by Train Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Chinese Autonomous Train Market by Train Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Autonomous Train in Units by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Chinese Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Autonomous Train Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 45: European Autonomous Train Market Demand Scenario in
Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Autonomous Train Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: European Autonomous Train Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Level of Automation: 2020-2027
Table 48: European Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by
Level of Automation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Autonomous Train Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Train Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by
Train Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: European Autonomous Train Addressable Market
Opportunity in Units by Application: 2020-2027
Table 52: European Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
The Timeline for Autonomous Trains
Market Analytics
Table 53: Autonomous Train Market in France by Level of
Automation: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2020-2027
Table 54: French Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by
Level of Automation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Autonomous Train Market in France by Train Type:
Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by
Train Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Autonomous Train Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in Units by Application: 2020-2027
Table 58: French Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 59: Autonomous Train Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Units by Level of Automation for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: German Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by
Level of Automation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Autonomous Train Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Units by Train Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by
Train Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Autonomous Train Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 64: Autonomous Train Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 65: Italian Autonomous Train Market Growth Prospects in
Units by Level of Automation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: Italian Autonomous Train Market by Level of
Automation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Italian Autonomous Train Market Growth Prospects in
Units by Train Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian Autonomous Train Market by Train Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 69: Italian Demand for Autonomous Train in Units by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 70: Italian Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Autonomous Train: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Level of Automation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: United Kingdom Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis
by Level of Automation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Autonomous Train: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Train Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis
by Train Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Autonomous Train in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 76: Autonomous Train Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Russia Commences Autonomous Train Project
Poland Eyes Development of Autonomous Trains
Market Analytics
Table 77: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Level of Automation: 2020-2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Market Share
Breakdown by Level of Automation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Train Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Market Share
Breakdown by Train Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Addressable Market
Opportunity in Units by Application: 2020-2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Autonomous Train Market in Asia-Pacific by Level of
Automation: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2020-2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis
by Level of Automation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Autonomous Train Market in Asia-Pacific by Train
Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis
by Train Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: Autonomous Train Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Units by Application: 2020-2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Australia Leads the Race
Market Analytics
Table 89: Rest of World Autonomous Train Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Level of Automation: 2020 to 2027
Table 90: Autonomous Train Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Level of Automation for 2020 and
2027
Table 91: Rest of World Autonomous Train Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Train Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Autonomous Train Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Train Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 93: Rest of World Autonomous Train Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818536/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: