New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Transfer Fluid Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046966/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the heat transfer fluid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the developing chemical industry in China and India, speedy industrialization in BRICS, and significant growth in oil and gas manufacturing industries.

The heat transfer fluid market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The heat transfer fluid market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Chemicals

• CSP

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Type

• Silicones and aromatics

• Mineral oils

• Glycol-based fluids

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies market consolidation due to mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the heat transfer fluid market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in heat transfer fluid product portfolio and increasing investments in concentrated solar power systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our heat transfer fluid market covers the following areas:

• Heat transfer fluid market sizing

• Heat transfer fluid market forecast

• Heat transfer fluid market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046966/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001