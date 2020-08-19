New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818247/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.1% over the period 2020-2027. Dental, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$901.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Dental segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $203.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$203.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$219.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
