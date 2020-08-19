Dallas, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc., the provider of Thryv® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced its official launch of Hub by Thryv.

To enable franchises to utilize Thryv’s SaaS solutions, Thryv developed Hub by Thryv. This new management console enables multi-location businesses to roll out the Thryv software to all of their locations. With Thryv, client data, calendars, payments, marketing automation, social media and more can be easily managed and organized in one spot. With demand for small business software at an all-time high, Hub by Thryv serves as a centralized command center, enabling transparency and visibility in real time on the happenings in each of the business locations.

Today, Thryv also announced a new multi-year partnership with Garage Kings, one of the fastest growing epoxy coating brands in the United States and Canada. Thryv will help Garage Kings standardize their brand consistency across all current 32 and future franchise locations and provide franchisees with access to dozens of resources designed to help them evolve their business.

“Franchise brands are powered by small business owners. More than 75 percent of franchise brands have less than 100 locations; and like so many independent businesses, they struggle at times to meet modern consumer expectations,” said Matthew Gourgeot, head of corporate and business development for Thryv. “With Thryv, franchisors are able to standardize their brand, drive consistency and manage compliance, ensuring their franchisees have the tools they need to provide an incredible and consistent customer experience.

“We’re excited to join forces with Garage Kings and add them to our growing list of emerging franchisor clients and look forward to a successful long-term partnership.”

Franchise-focused growth equity firm Franworth recently named Thryv a preferred vendor. “Thryv has created the Holy Grail for franchisors with Hub by Thryv,” said Franworth Operating Partner Mike Skitzki. “Being able to monitor and systematize the entire customer journey is essential to growing your brand.”

As a Franworth affiliate, Garage Kings was seeking a small business software ideal for emerging franchises that would help simplify and organize the way the company communicates with its franchisees and customers.

“We were thrilled when Franworth added Thryv as a preferred vendor to help support their portfolio brands and affiliates, and immediately took advantage of the opportunity to work with one of the top customer relationship software companies in the world,” said Troy Rainsberg, CEO of Garage Kings. “We are confident that our partnership with Thryv will help us scale our brand and allow our franchisees to operate their locations more efficiently.

“Now, more than ever, it’s essential that our franchisees have the right tools to effectively compete in today’s constantly evolving franchising landscape.”

Thryv is currently seeking emerging brands to become a part of its growing franchise portfolio. For more information on Hub by Thryv, visit thryv.com/industries-franchises/.

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end client experience software that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small businesses to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv supports small businesses with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products — and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

About Garage Kings

Garage Kings is one of the fastest growing epoxy coating brands in the United States and Canada. The franchise specializes in epoxy flooring & polyaspartic flooring for residential garages and basements, in addition to commercial applications.

Garage Kings’ mission is to deliver the best flooring & customer experience in the market, at a fair price. Their commitment to customer service, best in class flooring products, and growth through coast-to-coast operations has propelled them from a simple garage floor installation company to an industry leading franchise with over 30 locations in only 4 years.

Garage Kings confidence in their premium flooring products is so strong that they back all installations with a 21-year guarantee. To learn more about Garage Kings’ and their flooring options, visit https://garagekings.com/services-garage-flooring.

Garage Kings is always on the search for ambitious franchisees with a passion for customer service, a dedication to service quality, and a desire to join a fast-growing industry. To learn more about joining their team, visit https://garagekingsfranchise.com.

Media Contacts:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

