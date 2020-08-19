New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cigarettes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818242/?utm_source=GNW

1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Light, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$628.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $240.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Cigarettes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$240.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$92.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$103.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$145.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 210-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Altadis SA

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco PLC

China National Tobacco Corporation

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

Imperial Brands PLC

ITC Ltd.

Japan Tobacco, Inc.

JT International AG

Philip Morris International Inc.

S&M Brands, Inc.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

The Chancellor Tobacco Company (UK) Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cigarettes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cigarettes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cigarettes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Cigarettes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Light (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Light (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Light (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Medium (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Medium (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Medium (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cigarettes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cigarettes Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Cigarettes Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 18: Cigarettes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Cigarettes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Cigarettes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Cigarettes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Cigarettes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cigarettes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Cigarettes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Cigarettes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Cigarettes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 29: Cigarettes Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Cigarettes Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Cigarettes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Cigarettes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: German Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Cigarettes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Cigarettes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Cigarettes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Cigarettes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Cigarettes Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Cigarettes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Cigarettes Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Cigarettes Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Cigarettes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Cigarettes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Cigarettes Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Cigarettes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Cigarettes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Cigarettes Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Cigarettes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Cigarettes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Cigarettes Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cigarettes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Cigarettes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cigarettes Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Cigarettes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Cigarettes Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Cigarettes Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Cigarettes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Cigarettes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: Cigarettes Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Cigarettes Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Cigarettes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Cigarettes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Cigarettes Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Cigarettes Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Cigarettes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Cigarettes Historic Market by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Cigarettes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Cigarettes: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Cigarettes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Cigarettes Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Cigarettes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Cigarettes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Cigarettes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Cigarettes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Cigarettes Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Cigarettes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Cigarettes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Cigarettes Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Cigarettes Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Cigarettes Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 69

