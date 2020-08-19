  • Maintained strong balance sheet and continued expense reduction actions
  • Digital sales accelerated
  • Second Quarter total revenues of $5.1 million, reflecting adverse impact from COVID-19 pandemic
  • GAAP Net loss of $1.3 million, ($0.07) per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.06
  • Positive operating cash flow of $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel, commented, “We are living through an extraordinary period of business and social change. The past five months have presented a period of unprecedented challenge, but also has proven Xcel’s agility, resilience, and the dedication of our employees, supply chain and retail partners. While our financial performance this quarter reflects the impact of the global COVID-19 worldwide crisis, we have taken this opportunity to accelerate our core strategic focus to leverage our technology platform to drive future growth and value creation as we move forward out of this crisis.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue was $5.1 million, a decrease of $4.1 million compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by lower licensing revenues and lower net sales of $2.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively. Gross profit decreased by $2.6 million to $4.8 million from $7.4 million in the prior year quarter.  Our revenues were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which included the government mandated stay-at-home policy and the closing of retail across the country.

GAAP net loss was approximately $1.3 million, or ($0.07), per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net income of $1.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter’s GAAP net income included a $2.9 million gain on the reduction of contingent obligations. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, non-GAAP net income for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, was approximately $1.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share and approximately $1.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $1.7 million and $1.6 million for the current quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively.

Six Month 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue was $14.6 million, a decrease of $4.8 million, primarily driven by lower licensing revenues and lower net sales of $4.5 million and $0.3 million, respectively. Gross profit decreased by $3.9 million to $11.9 million from $15.8 million in the prior year six months. As with the quarter's results, the decrease in our revenues was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which included the government mandated stay-at-home policy and the closing of retail across the country.

GAAP net loss was approximately $2.2 million, or ($0.11), per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the prior year six months. The prior year six month’s GAAP net income included a $2.9 million gain on the reduction of contingent obligations. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, non-GAAP net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, was approximately $1.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share and approximately $2.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $2.5 million and $3.7 million for the current six months and the prior year six months, respectively.

See reconciliation tables below for non-GAAP metrics. These non-GAAP metrics may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies and should only be used in conjunction with our results reported according to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Any financial measure other than those prepared in accordance with GAAP should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's balance sheet at June 30, 2020 remained strong, with stockholders' equity of approximately $97 million, cash and cash equivalents of approximately $5.5 million, and working capital, exclusive of the current portion of lease obligations, of approximately $8.5 million.

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
        
  June 30, 2020  December 31, 2019
  (Unaudited)   
Assets       
Current Assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $5,461   $4,641 
Accounts receivable, net  6,543    10,622 
Inventory  866    899 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,775    1,404 
Total current assets  14,645    17,566 
Property and equipment, net  3,866    3,666 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  8,569    9,250 
Trademarks and other intangibles, net  108,815    111,095 
Restricted cash  1,109    1,109 
Other assets  494    505 
Total non-current assets  122,853    125,625 
Total Assets $137,498   $143,191 
        
Liabilities and Equity       
Current Liabilities:       
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $2,722   $4,391 
Accrued payroll  527    1,444 
Current portion of operating lease obligation  1,873    1,752 
Current portion of long-term debt  2,900    2,250 
Total current liabilities  8,022    9,837 
Long-Term Liabilities:       
Long-term portion of operating lease obligation  8,789    9,773 
Long-term debt, less current portion  15,231    16,571 
Contingent obligation  900    900 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  7,310    7,434 
Other long-term liabilities  224    224 
Total long-term liabilities  32,454    34,902 
Total Liabilities  40,476    44,739 
        
Commitments and Contingencies       
        
Equity:       
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding  -    - 
Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and 19,231,040 and 18,866,417 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively  19    19 
Paid-in capital  102,180    101,736 
Accumulated deficit  (5,764)   (3,659)
Total Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity  96,435    98,096 
Noncontrolling interest  587    356 
Total Equity  97,022    98,452 
        
Total Liabilities and Equity $137,498   $143,191 
        


Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
             
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenues            
Net licensing revenue $4,501  $6,803 $10,142  $14,666
Net sales  549   2,335  4,435   4,773
Net revenue  5,050   9,138  14,577   19,439
Cost of goods sold (sales)  253   1,767  2,653   3,599
Gross profit  4,797   7,371  11,924   15,840
             
Operating costs and expenses            
Salaries, benefits and employment taxes  2,882   3,848  6,830   7,993
Other design and marketing costs  638   797  1,630   1,555
Other selling, general and administrative expenses  1,627   1,173  3,364   2,763
Stock-based compensation  488   135  731   482
Depreciation and amortization  1,329   1,000  2,632   1,948
Government assistance - Paycheck Protection Program  (1,640)  -  (1,640)  -
Property and equipment impairment  82   -  82   -
Total operating costs and expenses  5,406   6,953  13,629   14,741
             
Other Income            
Gain on reduction of contingent obligation  -   2,850  -   2,850
Total other income  -   2,850  -   2,850
             
Operating (loss) income  (609)  3,268  (1,705)  3,949
             
Interest and finance expense            
Interest expense and other finance charges  299   348  593   638
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   -  -   189
Total interest and finance expense  299   348  593   827
             
(Loss) income before income taxes  (908)  2,920  (2,298)  3,122
             
Income tax provision (benefit)  428   1,068  (124)  1,143
             
Net (loss) income  (1,336)  1,852  (2,174)  1,979
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  (36)  -  (69)  -
Net (loss) income attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $(1,300) $1,852 $(2,105) $1,979
             
(Loss) earnings per share attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. common stockholders:          
Basic net (loss) income per share: $(0.07) $0.10 $(0.11) $0.11
Diluted net (loss) income per share: $(0.07) $0.10 $(0.11) $0.11
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding  19,132,244   18,976,394  19,001,321   18,770,378
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding  19,132,244   18,977,051  19,001,321   18,771,053
             


Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
        
   For the Six Months Ended
   June 30,
  2020  2019
      
Cash flows from operating activities       
Net (loss) income $(2,174)  $1,979 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization expense  2,632    1,948 
Property and equipment impairment  82    - 
Amortization of deferred finance costs  50    79 
Stock-based compensation  731    482 
Amortization of note discount  -    16 
Allowance for doubtful accounts  683    (144)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -    189 
Deferred income tax (benefit) provision  (124)   1,143 
Gain on reduction of contingent obligation  -    (2,850)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable  3,396    2,289 
Inventory  33    1,113 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (59)   (293)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (2,688)   (3,532)
Cash paid in excess of rent expense  (181)   (244)
Other liabilities  -    (196)
Net cash provided by operating activities  2,381    1,979 
        
Cash flows from investing activities       
Cash consideration for asset acquisition of the Halston Heritage assets  -    (8,830)
Purchase of property and equipment  (634)   (557)
Net cash used in investing activities  (634)   (9,387)
        
Cash flows from financing activities       
        
Shares repurchased including vested restricted stock in exchange for withholding taxes  (187)   - 
Payment of deferred finance costs  -    (289)
Proceeds from long-term debt  10    7,500 
Payment of long-term debt  (750)   (2,742)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (927)   4,469 
        
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  820    (2,939)
        
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  5,750    10,319 
        
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $6,570   $7,380 
        
Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $5,461   $6,271 
Restricted cash  1,109    1,109 
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $6,570   $7,380 
        
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:       
Operating lease right-of-use asset $-   $10,409 
Operating lease obligation $-   $13,210 
Accrued rent offset to operating lease right-of-use assets $-   $2,801 
Settlement of seller note through offset to receivable $-   $600 
Settlement of contingent obligation through offset to note receivable $-   $100 
Issuance of common stock in connection with Halston Heritage assets acquisition $-   $1,058 
Contingent obligation related to acquisition of Halston Heritage assets at fair value $-   $900 
Liability for equity-based bonuses $100   $- 
Amount due from non-controlling interest for capital contribution $300   $- 
        
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:       
Cash paid during the period for income taxes $47   $18 
Cash paid during the period for interest $811   $784 
        


            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
($ in thousands)June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net (loss) income attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders$(1,300) $1,852  $(2,105) $1,979 
Amortization of trademarks 1,108   786   2,216   1,523 
Non-cash interest and finance expense -   -   -   16 
Stock-based compensation 488   135   731   482 
Loss on extinguishment of debt -   -   -   189 
Costs in connection with potential acquisition (101)  -   (21)  - 
Certain adjustments to allowance for doubtful accounts 472   -   586   - 
Property and equipment impairment 82   -   82   - 
Gain on reduction of contingent obligation -   (2,850)  -   (2,850)
Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 428   1,068   (124)  1,143 
Non-GAAP net income$1,177  $991  $1,365  $2,482 
            
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share$(0.07) $0.10  $(0.11) $0.11 
Amortization of trademarks 0.06   0.04   0.11   0.08 
Non-cash interest and finance expense -   -   -   - 
Stock-based compensation 0.03   0.01   0.04   0.02 
Loss on extinguishment of debt -   -   -   0.01 
Costs in connection with potential acquisition (0.01)  -   -   - 
Certain adjustments to allowance for doubtful accounts 0.02   -   0.03   - 
Property and equipment impairment 0.01   -   0.01   - 
Gain on reduction of contingent obligation -   (0.15)  -   (0.15)
Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 0.02   0.05   (0.01)  0.06 
Non-GAAP diluted EPS$0.06  $0.05  $0.07  $0.13 
Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares 19,192,353   18,977,051   19,001,842   18,771,053 
            
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
($ in thousands)June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net (loss) income attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders$(1,300) $1,852  $(2,105) $1,979 
Depreciation and amortization 1,329   1,000   2,632   1,948 
Interest and finance expense 299   348   593   827 
Income tax provision (benefit) 428   1,068   (124)  1,143 
State and local franchise taxes 45   83   83   121 
Stock-based compensation 488   135   731   482 
Costs in connection with potential acquisition (101)  -   (21)  - 
Certain adjustments to allowance for doubtful accounts 472   -   586   - 
Property and equipment impairment 82   -   82   - 
Gain on reduction of contingent obligation -   (2,850)  -   (2,850)
Adjusted EBITDA$1,742  $1,636  $2,457  $3,650 
            

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP unaudited terms. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), amortization of trademarks, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest and finance expense from discounted debt related to acquired assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, costs in connection with potential acquisitions, certain adjustments to allowances for doubtful accounts, property and equipment impairment, gain on the reduction of contingent obligation and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures do not include the tax effect of the aforementioned adjusting items, due to the nature of these items and the Company’s tax strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited measure, which we define as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest and finance expenses (including loss on extinguishment of debt, if any), income taxes, other state and local franchise taxes, stock-based compensation and costs in connection with potential acquisitions, certain adjustments to allowances for doubtful accounts, property and equipment impairment, and gain on the reduction of contingent obligation.

Adjusted EBITDA adds back to net (loss) income certain adjustments to allowances for doubtful accounts for account debtors that have filed for bankruptcy protection triggered by the impact of COVID-19. The related accounts receivables were primarily for sales that occurred in the year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, included in net income was $1.6 million of government assistance received through the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act, which was recognized as a reduction to current six months expenses for which the program was intended to compensate. Both non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter and current six months include certain adjustments to net loss including allowances for doubtful accounts for account debtors that have filed for bankruptcy protection triggered by the impact of COVID-19. In addition, net loss for the current quarter and current six months includes $1.6 million of government assistance received through the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act, which was recognized as a reduction to current quarter and current six months expenses for which the program was intended to compensate, as such amount is included in net loss in accordance with GAAP. The expense reduction from the PPP is not considered a reconciling item for purposes of the computation of non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA due to the fact that the PPP represents a cash benefit and is directly related to the Company’s operating expenses incurred. Such treatment is also consistent with the calculation of EBITDA for financial covenant compliance purposes under the Company’s term debt.

Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to identify business trends relating to our results of operations. Management believes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful because these measures adjust for certain costs and other events that management believes are not representative of our core business operating results, and thus these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. The Company has incurred certain costs which it could have eliminated but elected not to do so in light of government assistance received through the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act (the “PPP Benefit”), which represents a cash benefit directly related to the Company’s operating expenses incurred. Accordingly, the PPP Benefit is not considered a reconciling item for purposes of the computation of non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is the measure used to calculate compliance with the EBITDA covenant under the Xcel Term Loan. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Given that non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not deemed to be in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry, because other companies may calculate these measures in a different manner than we do. In evaluating non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may or may not incur expenses similar to some of the adjustments in this document. Our presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA does not imply that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income and other GAAP results, and not rely on any single financial measure.