Houston, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSEA: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Kevin Andrews as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company effective August 17, 2020, replacing Ragan Altizer, who plans to retire from the oil and gas industry.

Rich Little, Battalion’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “Kevin brings to Battalion a substantial track record in M&A, which will serve us well as we continue to evaluate responsible, accretive growth through consolidation. With the momentum we have achieved so far, I am pleased to leverage our strengths as a company in further pursuit of transformational change.”

Mr. Andrews has led a successful career in oil and gas investment banking, most recently serving as Managing Director and Head of Energy Investment Banking at Imperial Capital, and previously at Wunderlich Securities, Pritchard Capital Partners and Morgan Keegan. Prior to his career in investment banking, Mr. Andrews was CFO of Denali Incorporated and Financial Manager at both Moorco International and Envirotech, a Baker Hughes subsidiary. Mr. Andrews began his career at Coopers & Lybrand after earning an MBA and a BBA in Accounting from The University of Tulsa.

Mr. Little further commented, “Ragan has played an instrumental role in the transformational change that has occurred at Battalion and we could not have accomplished this without him. His unwavering leadership and friendship have been greatly appreciated, and while his presence will be missed at Battalion, we wish him well as he enters an exciting phase in his life.”

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

