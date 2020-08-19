Dallas, TX, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit fans can now wash down their slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue with a gallon of their favorite refreshing soft drink.

Available for delivery and pick-up through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit App, the barbecue brand’s new optional soda addition makes it even more convenient to host gatherings. Gallons of soda are the perfect accompaniment to Dickey’s Big Yellow Box self-contained catering options for any small group, lunch catering or occasion.



To add to the excitement, from now until Labor Day guests can enjoy *10% off their catering order of $100 or more. using the code 10OFFCATERING when booking online at dickeys.com or when speaking with a catering expert at 866-BARBECUE!

“At Dickey's, savory pit-smoked barbecue complements any gathering, big or small, and we've got the crew and 'cue to feed you safely all year long,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With gallons of soda available to add onto orders, having family and friends over for a summer barbecue has never been easier. ”



*Offer valid on Catering Packages only. Pricing and participation may vary.



