NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research published a new report, titled, " Smart Transportation Market Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast."

Smart Transportation Market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 19.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026, and the factors driving the market are as follows: increasing adoption of automated vehicle tracking devices, commuter information systems, and unified payment methods which have raised the inclination towards the business of smart transportation market. These developments are working as catalyst in powering the economy as well as are improving the travellers commuting experience which is accelerating the growth of the market in emerging economies.

Now the question is which are the other regions intuitive is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in European market due to their speeding social economic standards which will turn up as next revenue pockets for 2020.

Some of the prominent participants operating Smart Transportation Market are

Kapsch Traffic Com

Gemalto NV

Thales Group

Alstom

Schneider Electric

Siemens Ltd.

MSR-Traffic

Cubic Corporation

WS ATKINS PLC

Cisco System, Inc.

Accenture

IBM

LG CNS

Indigo Group

Toshiba Corporation

and others.

Regional Segments Analysis:

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

(GCC Countries and Egypt.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Note – The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘ Smart Transportation Market ’ provides the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID-19 Situation.

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Latest Smart Transportation Market Developments

In June 2019, The European Commission's science conducted a launch event for constructing a better, cleaner and advanced road mobility transportation channel which will focus on introducing advanced technologies, automated gears & inputs, and connected mass transit information system bringing ease of transportation and travelling into action. As mentioned about mounting socioeconomic level in European market, this held incidence opens up the Pandora’s Box of opportunities in smart transportation market.



In January 2019, TransCore (U.S), a leading company in transportation industry, was given a chance for planning and installation of smart express lane in San Bernardino County, CA.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Smart Transportation Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Key Pointers Covered in the Smart Transportation Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Shares In Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Rising smart city initiatives by the government

The prevalence of IoT has resulted in major authorities of the various regions trying to embark on the path which leads to complete autonomy. This also essentially means that major governments have started adoption of IoT technologies along with the various components, such as sensors, cameras, software services including artificial intelligence. The integrated technology is used in different applications for different industry verticals, for example – major hospitals have started the usage of artificial intelligence and IoT to provide better healthcare procedures to their patients. In the same way, major governments have started utilizing IoT in transportation and civilian services such as in government administration, banks and others.

This level of adoption shown by the authorities for IoT, artificial intelligence, smart sensors, cameras is expected to positively affect the growth of the market.

Product Launch:

In November, Cisco system, Inc delivered business intelligence IoT solution that is beneficial for launching smart city projects.



In March, Cisco system, Inc. introduced transport network modernization for deploying older transport network and re-engineering network configuration.



In September, Cisco system, Inc. launched new transportation solution that is beneficial for delivering new passenger services, improving the traffic conditions and providing a safe environment to the users.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Transportation Market

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Market



Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Market Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Transportation Market.



Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Transportation Market. Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Market



Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Market Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.



Presenting the Global Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis. Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019



Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019 Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile



Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).



To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027). Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

