New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Capsule Endoscope Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818211/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Colon Capsule, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$193.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Esophageal Capsule segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $181.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Capsule Endoscope Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$181.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$249.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Small Bowel Capsule Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR



In the global Small Bowel Capsule segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$347.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$556.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$153.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 251-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Boston Scientific Corporation

CapsoVision, Inc.

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

Interscope, Inc.

IntroMedic Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea)

Medtronic PLC

Northside Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center, LLC

Olympus Corporation

RF Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818211/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Capsule Endoscope Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Capsule Endoscope Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Capsule Endoscope Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Colon Capsule (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Colon Capsule (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Colon Capsule (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Esophageal Capsule (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Esophageal Capsule (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Esophageal Capsule (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Small Bowel Capsule (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Small Bowel Capsule (Product) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Small Bowel Capsule (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Cystoscopies (Endoscope Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cystoscopies (Endoscope Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Cystoscopies (Endoscope Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Neuro-Endoscopes (Endoscope Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Neuro-Endoscopes (Endoscope Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Neuro-Endoscopes (Endoscope Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Endoscope Types (Endoscope Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Endoscope Types (Endoscope Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Endoscope Types (Endoscope Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 26: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in the United States

by Endoscope Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 30: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Review by Endoscope Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Endoscope Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Capsule Endoscope Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for Capsule Endoscope Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Endoscope

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Capsule Endoscope Systems Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Capsule Endoscope Systems Market by Endoscope

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Capsule Endoscope Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 50: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Endoscope Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in France by

Endoscope Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Endoscope

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market by Endoscope

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Capsule Endoscope Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Capsule Endoscope Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Endoscope Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Endoscope

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 81: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Review by Endoscope Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Endoscope Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Russia by

Endoscope Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 92: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type:

2020-2027



Table 95: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Endoscope Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Endoscope Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 114: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 115: Indian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Review by Endoscope Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Endoscope Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 120: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Endoscope Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Capsule Endoscope

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Capsule Endoscope Systems

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Capsule Endoscope

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Endoscope Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Endoscope Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Capsule Endoscope Systems

Market Share Analysis by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 131: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Capsule Endoscope Systems Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Capsule Endoscope Systems Market by

Endoscope Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 140: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type:

2020-2027



Table 143: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Endoscope Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Brazil by

Endoscope Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Endoscope

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Capsule Endoscope Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Capsule Endoscope Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Capsule Endoscope Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Endoscope

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Rest of Latin

America by Endoscope Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Capsule Endoscope Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: The Middle East Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic

Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic

Market by Endoscope Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Endoscope Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Capsule Endoscope Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Market for Capsule Endoscope Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Endoscope

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Analysis by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 179: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Endoscope Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Capsule Endoscope Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Capsule Endoscope Systems Market by

Endoscope Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Capsule Endoscope Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 192: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Endoscope Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Capsule Endoscope Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type:

2012-2019



Table 195: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Capsule Endoscope Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Endoscope Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Capsule Endoscope Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type:

2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Capsule Endoscope Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Endoscope Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Capsule Endoscope Systems Market in Africa by

Endoscope Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Endoscope Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 14

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818211/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001