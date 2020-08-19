VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC, “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) On Sunday August 16th Luis Abinader was inaugurated as President of the Dominican Republic for a four year term. In his inaugural speech, the President set out his vision for his administration, stating,



“We will create a favorable investment climate by guaranteeing legal security, transparency and speed in the hiring process. Furthermore, as of tomorrow, I am ordering all public institutions to accelerate their understanding and to make decisions for any investment that is paralyzed, and that involves job creation.” (translation as per the DR1 news agency)

GoldQuest’s Romero gold project has been paralyzed for several years awaiting government approval, specifically the President’s final approval, to commence formal environmental studies, which, according to independent engineers JDS, could result in life-of-mine expenditures of US$550 million and create up to 1,000 jobs in the construction phase and 343 permanent jobs during the operation phase. (see details of the JDS Pre-Feasibility Study below).

President Abinader has also announced his team including the new minister of Energy and Mines, Snr Antonio Almonte and Vice Minister of Mines, Snr Miguel Dias. Minister Almonte holds a master's degree in nuclear physics from the University of Surrey in Great Britain and a master's degree in Nuclear Engineering from the Institute of Nuclear Studies, Madrid, Spain... In addition, he conducted courses and trainings such as infrastructure economics at Harvard University. Vice Minister Dias has degrees in Geological and Mining Engineering (DR) and Mineral Processing, University of Wales, UK 1987 and a Ph.D. from the Royal School of Mines, London, UK. He has 27 years of experience in the global mining industry, specifically in environmental affairs. He has worked in Europe, Africa and Latin America, becoming Technical Director of major engineering firm, Amec Foster Wheeler, based in the United Kingdom.

Since President Abinader’s election victory, GoldQuest’s management has already met with the Minister of Energy and Mines, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Economy, Planning and Development, presenting our projects, and our commitment to the DR’s mining sector, and have been encouraged by their understanding of our Company’s situation, reflecting and supporting the positive statements by President Abinader.

“On behalf of GoldQuest Mining Corporation, I would like to congratulate the President on his inauguration and his selection of a minister of Energy and Mines and vice minister of mines with a deep understanding of the industry,” commented GoldQuest’s CEO, David Massola, “at a time of deep concern about, amongst others, the DR’s tourist sector, and that currently 38% of national exports are from gold mining (source: DR1.com) the importance of a vibrant mining sector, in a country with outstanding precious and base metal potential is not lost on the new administration, and GoldQuest is keen to be a part of a renaissance of responsible mining. We are well funded to advance our discovery, the multi-million ounce Romero gold development and re-starting our exploration in the surrounding district.”

The independently produced Pre-Feasibility Study for the Romero Project (“PFS”) dated November 10, 2016 (see the Company’s press release of September 27, 2016) provides that at a gold price of US$1,300, copper price of US$2.50 and silver price of US$17 per ounce the project returns a Net Present Value (NPV5%) of US$203 million after tax and an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 28%. The study was carried out at a gold price of US$1,300 per ounce of gold, US$2.50 per pound of copper and $17 per ounce silver. For reference, today’s prices are US$2,000 per ounce of gold (54% higher than PFS price), copper of US$2.97 per pound (19% higher than the PFS price) and silver at $28.14(66% higher than the PFS price), thus the Company expects returns to be higher at current gold prices.

The Company is well funded with C$16.4 million in cash reported at the end of Q1 2020.

About GoldQuest:

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX‐V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W. The Company is well funded to carry out exploration programs and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

The information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by William Fisher, P. Geo., Chairman of GoldQuest and a Qualified Person for the technical information in this press release under NI 43‐101 standards.

