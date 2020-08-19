TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (the “Trust”) (TSXV: FCD.UN) is providing the following update regarding its upcoming annual and special meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on August 26, 2020 at 11:00 am.



Given the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the location of the Meeting will be the Trust’s head office, located at 163 Cartwright Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6A 1V5. The Trust will be strictly restricting physical access to the Meeting to registered unitholders and formally appointed proxyholders and will not be permitting any others (including beneficial unitholders that hold their trust units through a broker or other intermediary) to attend. The Trust intends to resume holding in-person meetings in subsequent years.

The Trust strongly encourages registered unitholders and proxyholders not to attend the Meeting in-person, and unitholders are encouraged to vote using one of the methods described in the management information circular previously mailed to unitholders. Registered unitholders and proxyholders who nonetheless wish to attend in person may be subject to health screening procedures at the entrance and will be asked to socially distance themselves from others at the Meeting.

Unitholders and any other interested persons who are unable or not permitted to attend the Meeting in person have the opportunity to listen to the Meeting live through an audio conference call. Registration to participate in the live call should be completed by following the link provided on the Trust’s website at www.firmcapital.com and, once registered, call-in details will be provided.

