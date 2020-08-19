New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microdisplays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818193/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. OLED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.3% CAGR and reach US$256.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LCD segment is readjusted to a revised 20.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $362.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The Microdisplays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$362.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$712.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 16.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.



DLP Segment to Record 15.7% CAGR



In the global DLP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$183.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$502 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$504.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 167-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

eMagin Corporation

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Jasper Display Corp.

Kopin Corporation

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microtips Technology

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sony Semiconductor Solution Corporation

Universal Display Corporation

Wisechip Semiconductor, Inc.

Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 23

