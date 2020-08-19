SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global property technology company, Equiem, has published the results of its most comprehensive global office occupier survey to date, providing landlords and tenants alike with valuable insights into occupier sentiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted via Equiem’s world-leading tenant experience platform, which is used by over 175,000 office workers worldwide, the study provides insights into the impact of COVID-19 on workers’ remote work situations, expectations for their return to the office and health and safety concerns. In addition, Equiem interviewed owner and managing agents representing over 20 landlords - adding further perspective of what systems, protocols and other changes landlords will need to implement in order for tenants to feel safe when they return.
The survey was conducted in April and May 2020 when most buildings were locked down and the vast majority of workers were at home; more than 4,500 responses were collected from across the Equiem’s vast US, UK, Ireland and Australian portfolio.
Highlights of the study include:
With over 9,000 companies registered, more occupiers use Equiem’s tenant engagement platform than any other in the market. A key element is the data analytics stream which provides clients with current information about how users are interacting with their buildings and the service they expect from their landlords.
Commenting on the research, Gabrielle McMillan, Equiem CEO, said:
“The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown period has accelerated the evolution of the office. More occupiers will work from home after lockdown ends, therefore owners need to be even more proactive in understanding their needs and delivering solutions to address them. They will need to rebuild trust with occupiers, reposition the office as a safe and productive environment, while being able to communicate with tenants who are in the office and at home.”
ABOUT EQUIEM
Equiem is the global leader in commercial tenant experience technology.
The firm works with leading property owners and managers in the global real estate industry to breathe life into their buildings, by transforming them from mere brick & mortar structures into vibrant, connected and engaged communities with services and experiences that enrich occupants’ lives.
Equiem’s market-leading app, used by 175,000 people and 9,000 companies worldwide, helps landlords attract and retain occupiers, deliver seamless tenant communication, supercharge onsite retail and services, and unlock additional asset value across their portfolios. With comprehensive, easy-to-use dashboards, Equiem’s app also offers the most advanced tenant analytics in the market, providing clients with rich, actionable intelligence that drives smarter, more effective tenant engagement.
Founded in 2011, Equiem has offices in Australia, the USA, the UK and The Philippines. Clients include - in Australia: Knight Frank, and Brookfield; in the USA: Unico Properties, Rising Realty and Adams & Co, in UK & Ireland: Lendlease, Spear Street Capital, and Arlington.
