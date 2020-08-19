New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03142665/?utm_source=GNW

59 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growth of PUI technology, increasing use of 3D cameras, and increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors.

The gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices market analysis includes technology segment, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices is segmented as below:

By Technology

• 2D

• 3D



By Product

• Smartphones

• PCs

• Smart TVs

• Tablets



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing interest in the solution-for-all concept as one of the prime reasons driving the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of gesture recognition control by physically challenged people, and increase in the number of process manufacturers incorporating gesture recognition technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices covers the following areas:

• Gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices sizing

• Gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices forecast

• Gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices industry analysis





