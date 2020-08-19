New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PCIe SSD Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818164/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $400.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.5% CAGR

The PCIe SSD market in the U.S. is estimated at US$400.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.3% and 26.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 98-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Apacer Technology, Inc.
  • Beijing Memblaze Technology Co., Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP
  • Micron Technology, Inc.
  • Nimbus Data Systems, Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
  • Seagate Technology LLC
  • SK Hynix, Inc.
  • Western Digital Corporation




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
PCIe SSD Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: PCIe SSD Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: PCIe SSD Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: PCIe SSD Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States PCIe SSD Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: PCIe SSD Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

CANADA
Table 6: Canadian PCIe SSD Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 7: Canadian PCIe SSD Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019

JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for PCIe SSD: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 9: PCIe SSD Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019

CHINA
Table 10: Chinese PCIe SSD Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 11: PCIe SSD Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European PCIe SSD Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 13: PCIe SSD Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 14: European PCIe SSD Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 15: PCIe SSD Market in France: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 16: French PCIe SSD Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019

GERMANY
Table 17: PCIe SSD Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 18: German PCIe SSD Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019

ITALY
Table 19: Italian PCIe SSD Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 20: PCIe SSD Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for PCIe SSD: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 22: PCIe SSD Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019

REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe PCIe SSD Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 24: PCIe SSD Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: PCIe SSD Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 26: Asia-Pacific PCIe SSD Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019

REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World PCIe SSD Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 28: Rest of World PCIe SSD Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
