6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $400.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.5% CAGR



The PCIe SSD market in the U.S. is estimated at US$400.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.3% and 26.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 98-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

Apacer Technology, Inc.

Beijing Memblaze Technology Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

Micron Technology, Inc.

Nimbus Data Systems, Inc.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Seagate Technology LLC

SK Hynix, Inc.

Western Digital Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

PCIe SSD Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: PCIe SSD Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: PCIe SSD Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: PCIe SSD Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States PCIe SSD Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: PCIe SSD Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian PCIe SSD Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian PCIe SSD Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for PCIe SSD: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 9: PCIe SSD Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese PCIe SSD Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: PCIe SSD Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European PCIe SSD Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: PCIe SSD Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 14: European PCIe SSD Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: PCIe SSD Market in France: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French PCIe SSD Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: PCIe SSD Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German PCIe SSD Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian PCIe SSD Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: PCIe SSD Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for PCIe SSD: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: PCIe SSD Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe PCIe SSD Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 24: PCIe SSD Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: PCIe SSD Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific PCIe SSD Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World PCIe SSD Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World PCIe SSD Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

