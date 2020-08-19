New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sol-Gel Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818157/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $741.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Sol-Gel Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$741.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$833 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



Construction Segment to Record 9.9% CAGR



In the global Construction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$497.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$970.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$558.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 129-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema Group

Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.

CCM GmbH

Covestro AG

Euroglas GmbH

Ferro Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Nano-Care Deutschland AG

Nanotech Coatings

Opticote, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Premium Coatings and Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Warren Paint & Color Co.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sol-Gel Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sol-Gel Coatings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Automotive Glass (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: Automotive Glass (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Healthcare (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Healthcare (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Construction (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Construction (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Mobile Device Screens (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Mobile Device Screens (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Marine (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Marine (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Solar Panels (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Solar Panels (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Sol-Gel Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Sol-Gel Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sol-Gel

Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 23: Chinese Demand for Sol-Gel Coatings in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Chinese Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sol-Gel Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Sol-Gel Coatings Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 26: European Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: European Sol-Gel Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 28: European Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 29: Sol-Gel Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 30: French Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Sol-Gel Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 33: Italian Demand for Sol-Gel Coatings in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Italian Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 35: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sol-Gel Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Sol-Gel Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: Rest of Europe Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Sol-Gel Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 40: Asia-Pacific Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 41: Rest of World Sol-Gel Coatings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Rest of World Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

