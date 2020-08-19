New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sol-Gel Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818157/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $741.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Sol-Gel Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$741.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$833 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.
Construction Segment to Record 9.9% CAGR
In the global Construction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$497.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$970.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$558.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 129-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818157/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sol-Gel Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sol-Gel Coatings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Automotive Glass (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Automotive Glass (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Healthcare (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Healthcare (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Construction (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Construction (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Mobile Device Screens (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Mobile Device Screens (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Marine (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Marine (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Solar Panels (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Solar Panels (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Sol-Gel Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Sol-Gel Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sol-Gel
Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese Demand for Sol-Gel Coatings in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Chinese Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sol-Gel Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Sol-Gel Coatings Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: European Sol-Gel Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 28: European Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 29: Sol-Gel Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 30: French Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Sol-Gel Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 33: Italian Demand for Sol-Gel Coatings in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Italian Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 35: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sol-Gel Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 37: Rest of Europe Sol-Gel Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: Rest of Europe Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Sol-Gel Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 41: Rest of World Sol-Gel Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Rest of World Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818157/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: