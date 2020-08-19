New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contract Manufacturing Service Agreements - Rising Manufacturing Opportunities Driven by Pharmaceutical Pipeline Expansion" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948708/?utm_source=GNW





Contract Manufacturing Service Agreements is critical for establishing an understanding of the overall CMO industry, the range of services provided and the features of some of the largest CMOs participating in the industry.



This report gives an important expert quantitative analysis on the contract manufacturing industry.Findings are based on the industry’s most comprehensive databases of the CMO industry (Databases of Contract Service Providers and Deals) this analysis is primarily driven by the Deals Database, which is continuously updated and reveals manufacturing relationships for Pharma products and the types of services offered.



The 14 figures and 5 tables throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.



Scope

This report is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the novel approvals landscape to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Reasons to Buy

- Overview of CSAs and the levels of outsourcing associated with different services and drug type

- Detailed view of CDMO performance by CSAs and an assessment of their CSAs manufacturing scale from Deals database

- Manufacturing Agreements for different molecule types, RoA and by sponsor company market cap have all been assessed.

- Analysis of regulatory designations such as those with Orphan, Breakthrough or Fast Track designations and assessment of outsourcing

