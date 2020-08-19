New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Manufacturing 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948639/?utm_source=GNW





Most survey respondents also revealed that the intended ICT budget of their enterprises for 2020 would decrease following the COVID-19 outbreak from what it was before the outbreak.



With regards to communications & collaboration investments, ‘UCC’ software and ‘web/video/audio conferencing’ services are the communications & collaboration software and service types that most enterprises in the manufacturing sector already have or are considering investing in over the next two years.



The survey also reveals that IoT, ‘network sensors’ and ‘SCADA’ will be the IoT hardware and software categories that will receive investments from most enterprises in the manufacturing sector in the next two years.



Scope

The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in Manufacturing -

- Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas

- Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook for 2020

- Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations in 2020 vs. 2019, including the effect of COVID-19 on budget allocations

- Segment wise ICT budget allocation comparison between 2019 and 2021



Reasons to Buy

- Gain insights into Manufacturing enterprises ICT spending trends

- Gain insights into Manufacturing enterprises ICT budget allocation for 2020

- Gain insights into effect of COVID-19 on ICT budget of enterprises in Manufacturing sector.

- Gain insights into key technology priorities of the Manufacturing enterprises in allocating ICT budgets

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948639/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001