New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AMOLED Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818150/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.6% CAGR and reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retail segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR
The AMOLED Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.
Automotive Segment to Record 18.2% CAGR
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 92-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818150/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
AMOLED Displays Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: AMOLED Displays Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: AMOLED Displays Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Consumer Electronics (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Retail (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Retail (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US AMOLED Displays Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States AMOLED Displays Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: AMOLED Displays Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian AMOLED Displays Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Canadian AMOLED Displays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for AMOLED
Displays in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: AMOLED Displays Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for AMOLED Displays in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Chinese AMOLED Displays Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European AMOLED Displays Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: European AMOLED Displays Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European AMOLED Displays Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: European AMOLED Displays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 24: European AMOLED Displays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 25: AMOLED Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 26: French AMOLED Displays Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 27: AMOLED Displays Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 28: AMOLED Displays Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 29: Italian Demand for AMOLED Displays in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Italian AMOLED Displays Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
AMOLED Displays in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: AMOLED Displays Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe AMOLED Displays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 34: Rest of Europe AMOLED Displays Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: AMOLED Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 36: Asia-Pacific AMOLED Displays Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 37: Rest of World AMOLED Displays Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Rest of World AMOLED Displays Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 20
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818150/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: