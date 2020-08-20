New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818147/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21% over the period 2020-2027. Fixed Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.3% CAGR and reach 18.3 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 26.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.4 Billion Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.9% CAGR



The Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.4 Billion Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 7.8 Billion Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 19% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 198-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Deutsche Telekom AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

KDDI Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (SingTel)

ZyXEL Communications Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818147/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Fixed Devices (Device) World Market by Region/Country

in Million Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Fixed Devices (Device) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Mobile Devices (Device) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Million Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Mobile Devices (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Estimates and Projections in Million Units by Device:

2020 to 2027



Table 8: United States Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2020 to

2027



Table 10: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Internet Protocol Version 6

(IPv6): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Units

by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 12: Japanese Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Growth Prospects in Million Units by Device for the Period

2020-2027



Table 14: Chinese Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market by

Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Demand Scenario in Million Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2020-2027



Table 18: European Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in France

by Device: Estimates and Projections in Million Units for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: French Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Units by

Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: German Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Growth Prospects in Million Units by Device for the Period

2020-2027



Table 24: Italian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market by

Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Internet Protocol Version 6

(IPv6): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Units

by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: United Kingdom Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Share Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 27: Spanish Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2020 to

2027



Table 28: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 29: Russian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Estimates and Projections in Million Units by Device: 2020 to

2027



Table 30: Russian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device:

2020-2027



Table 32: Rest of Europe Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 34: Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Device: Estimates and Projections in Million

Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Share Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 37: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million

Units by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Australian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 39: Indian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2020 to

2027



Table 40: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 41: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million

Units by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Device: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Internet Protocol

Version 6 (IPv6): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Million Units by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Version 6

(IPv6) Market Share Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 45: Latin American Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Trends by Region/Country in Million Units: 2020-2027



Table 46: Latin American Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020

and 2027



Table 47: Latin American Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Growth Prospects in Million Units by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Latin American Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 49: Argentinean Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2020-2027



Table 50: Argentinean Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 51: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Brazil

by Device: Estimates and Projections in Million Units for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 52: Brazilian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 53: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Units by

Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: Mexican Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 55: Rest of Latin America Internet Protocol Version 6

(IPv6) Market Estimates and Projections in Million Units by

Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Rest of Latin America Internet Protocol Version 6

(IPv6) Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 57: The Middle East Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 58: The Middle East Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 59: The Middle East Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2020

to 2027



Table 60: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for

2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 61: Iranian Market for Internet Protocol Version 6

(IPv6): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Units

by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Iranian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 63: Israeli Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2020-2027



Table 64: Israeli Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 65: Saudi Arabian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market Growth Prospects in Million Units by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Saudi Arabian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)

Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 67: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Million Units by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Device: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 69: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Million Units by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Rest of Middle East Internet Protocol Version 6

(IPv6) Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 71: African Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Estimates and Projections in Million Units by Device: 2020 to

2027



Table 72: African Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 96

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818147/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001