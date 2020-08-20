New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Foundry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818146/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Communication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$65.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PCs/Desktops segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Semiconductor Foundry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Consumer Segment to Record 8.6% CAGR



In the global Consumer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 294-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Global Foundries

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818146/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Semiconductor Foundry Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Semiconductor Foundry Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Semiconductor Foundry Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Communication (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Communication (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Communication (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: PCs/Desktops (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: PCs/Desktops (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: PCs/Desktops (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Consumer (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Consumer (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Consumer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Pure-Play Foundries (Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Pure-Play Foundries (Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Pure-Play Foundries (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: IDMs (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: IDMs (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: IDMs (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Semiconductor Foundry Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Semiconductor Foundry Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Semiconductor Foundry Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Semiconductor Foundry in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Japanese Semiconductor Foundry Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Semiconductor Foundry: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Semiconductor Foundry in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Semiconductor Foundry Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Chinese Semiconductor Foundry Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Semiconductor Foundry Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Semiconductor Foundry Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Semiconductor Foundry Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Semiconductor Foundry Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Semiconductor Foundry Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Semiconductor Foundry Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Semiconductor Foundry Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand for Semiconductor Foundry in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Semiconductor Foundry Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Italian Semiconductor Foundry Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Semiconductor Foundry Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Semiconductor Foundry in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Semiconductor Foundry Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Semiconductor Foundry:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Semiconductor Foundry Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Spanish Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Semiconductor Foundry Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Foundry Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Foundry Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Semiconductor Foundry Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 109: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Semiconductor Foundry Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Semiconductor Foundry Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Semiconductor Foundry Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Indian Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Semiconductor Foundry Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Semiconductor Foundry Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Semiconductor Foundry Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Semiconductor Foundry in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semiconductor

Foundry: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Semiconductor Foundry Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Semiconductor Foundry Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Semiconductor Foundry in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Semiconductor Foundry Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Latin American Semiconductor Foundry Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Semiconductor Foundry Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Semiconductor Foundry Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Semiconductor Foundry Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 154: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Semiconductor Foundry Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Foundry Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Foundry Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Foundry Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Semiconductor Foundry in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: Iranian Semiconductor Foundry Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Semiconductor Foundry: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Semiconductor Foundry Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Semiconductor Foundry in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Semiconductor Foundry Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Foundry Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Foundry Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Semiconductor Foundry Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Semiconductor Foundry Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Semiconductor Foundry Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 51

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818146/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001