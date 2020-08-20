New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Game Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818133/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PC-based Online Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Games segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $873.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The In-Game Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$873.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



Connected Console Games Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR



In the global Connected Console Games segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$745.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$928 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adscape International, LLC

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Engage Advertising

MediaSpike, Inc.

Playwire Media LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818133/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

In-Game Advertising Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: In-Game Advertising Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: In-Game Advertising Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: In-Game Advertising Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: PC-based Online Games (Device Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: PC-based Online Games (Device Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: PC-based Online Games (Device Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Mobile Games (Device Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mobile Games (Device Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Mobile Games (Device Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Connected Console Games (Device Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Connected Console Games (Device Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Connected Console Games (Device Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US In-Game Advertising Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States In-Game Advertising Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: In-Game Advertising Market in the United States by

Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States In-Game Advertising Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian In-Game Advertising Historic Market Review

by Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 18: In-Game Advertising Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for In-Game Advertising: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: In-Game Advertising Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese In-Game Advertising Market Share Analysis by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese In-Game Advertising Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese In-Game Advertising Market by Device Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European In-Game Advertising Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European In-Game Advertising Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: In-Game Advertising Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European In-Game Advertising Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027



Table 29: In-Game Advertising Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown

by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: In-Game Advertising Market in France by Device Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: French In-Game Advertising Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: French In-Game Advertising Market Share Analysis by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: In-Game Advertising Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: German In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian In-Game Advertising Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian In-Game Advertising Market by Device Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for In-Game Advertising: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: In-Game Advertising Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom In-Game Advertising Market Share

Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish In-Game Advertising Historic Market Review by

Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: In-Game Advertising Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: In-Game Advertising Market in Russia by Device Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe In-Game Advertising Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: In-Game Advertising Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe In-Game Advertising Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: In-Game Advertising Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific In-Game Advertising Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: In-Game Advertising Market in Asia-Pacific by Device

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific In-Game Advertising Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific In-Game Advertising Market Share

Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: In-Game Advertising Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian In-Game Advertising Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown

by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian In-Game Advertising Historic Market Review by

Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: In-Game Advertising Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: In-Game Advertising Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean In-Game Advertising Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: In-Game Advertising Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-Game Advertising:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: In-Game Advertising Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Game Advertising Market Share

Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American In-Game Advertising Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: In-Game Advertising Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American In-Game Advertising Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American In-Game Advertising Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American In-Game Advertising Market by Device

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: In-Game Advertising Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean In-Game Advertising Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: In-Game Advertising Market in Brazil by Device Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian In-Game Advertising Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian In-Game Advertising Market Share Analysis

by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: In-Game Advertising Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America In-Game Advertising Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 86: In-Game Advertising Market in Rest of Latin America

by Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America In-Game Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East In-Game Advertising Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: In-Game Advertising Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East In-Game Advertising Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East In-Game Advertising Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East In-Game Advertising Historic Market

by Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: In-Game Advertising Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for In-Game Advertising: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: In-Game Advertising Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian In-Game Advertising Market Share Analysis by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: In-Game Advertising Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown by

Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian In-Game Advertising Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian In-Game Advertising Market by Device

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: In-Game Advertising Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates In-Game Advertising Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: In-Game Advertising Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: In-Game Advertising Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Device Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East In-Game Advertising Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East In-Game Advertising Market Share

Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: In-Game Advertising Market in Africa by Device Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: African In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown

by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818133/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001