4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PC-based Online Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Games segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $873.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR
The In-Game Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$873.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.
Connected Console Games Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR
In the global Connected Console Games segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$745.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$928 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
In-Game Advertising Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: In-Game Advertising Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: In-Game Advertising Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: In-Game Advertising Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PC-based Online Games (Device Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: PC-based Online Games (Device Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: PC-based Online Games (Device Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Mobile Games (Device Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mobile Games (Device Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mobile Games (Device Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Connected Console Games (Device Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Connected Console Games (Device Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Connected Console Games (Device Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US In-Game Advertising Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States In-Game Advertising Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: In-Game Advertising Market in the United States by
Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States In-Game Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian In-Game Advertising Historic Market Review
by Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: In-Game Advertising Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for In-Game Advertising: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: In-Game Advertising Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese In-Game Advertising Market Share Analysis by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese In-Game Advertising Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese In-Game Advertising Market by Device Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European In-Game Advertising Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European In-Game Advertising Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: In-Game Advertising Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European In-Game Advertising Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: In-Game Advertising Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: In-Game Advertising Market in France by Device Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French In-Game Advertising Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French In-Game Advertising Market Share Analysis by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: In-Game Advertising Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian In-Game Advertising Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian In-Game Advertising Market by Device Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for In-Game Advertising: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: In-Game Advertising Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom In-Game Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish In-Game Advertising Historic Market Review by
Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: In-Game Advertising Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: In-Game Advertising Market in Russia by Device Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe In-Game Advertising Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: In-Game Advertising Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe In-Game Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: In-Game Advertising Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific In-Game Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: In-Game Advertising Market in Asia-Pacific by Device
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific In-Game Advertising Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific In-Game Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: In-Game Advertising Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian In-Game Advertising Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian In-Game Advertising Historic Market Review by
Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: In-Game Advertising Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: In-Game Advertising Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean In-Game Advertising Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: In-Game Advertising Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-Game Advertising:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: In-Game Advertising Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Game Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American In-Game Advertising Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: In-Game Advertising Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American In-Game Advertising Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American In-Game Advertising Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American In-Game Advertising Market by Device
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: In-Game Advertising Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean In-Game Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: In-Game Advertising Market in Brazil by Device Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian In-Game Advertising Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian In-Game Advertising Market Share Analysis
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: In-Game Advertising Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America In-Game Advertising Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 86: In-Game Advertising Market in Rest of Latin America
by Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America In-Game Advertising Market
Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East In-Game Advertising Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: In-Game Advertising Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East In-Game Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East In-Game Advertising Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East In-Game Advertising Historic Market
by Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: In-Game Advertising Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for In-Game Advertising: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: In-Game Advertising Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian In-Game Advertising Market Share Analysis by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: In-Game Advertising Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian In-Game Advertising Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: In-Game Advertising Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian In-Game Advertising Market by Device
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: In-Game Advertising Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates In-Game Advertising Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: In-Game Advertising Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: In-Game Advertising Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Device Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East In-Game Advertising Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East In-Game Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African In-Game Advertising Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: In-Game Advertising Market in Africa by Device Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African In-Game Advertising Market Share Breakdown
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
