According to the survey, most respondents from Scandinavia said that their enterprises would see a decrease in their intended ICT budget for 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak compared to what it was in the pre-COVID period.



With regards to communications and collaboration investments, ‘unified communication & collaboration (UCC)’ will be the popular investment area in communications and collaboration software for most enterprises in Scandinavia in the next two years. With regard to communications and collaboration service especially, most enterprises are considering investing in ‘VoIP service’ over the next two years.



The survey also reveals that most enterprises in Scandinavia have either already outsourced their key IT functions or are considering outsourcing them over the next two years.



Scope

The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in Scandinavia -

- Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas

- Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook for 2020

- Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations in 2020 vs. 2019, including the effect of COVID-19 on budget allocations

- Segment wise ICT budget allocation comparison between 2019 and 2021



Reasons to Buy

- Gain insights into Scandinavian enterprises ICT spending trends

- Gain insights into Scandinavian enterprises ICT budget allocation for 2020

- Gain insights into effect of COVID-19 on ICT budget of enterprises in Scandinavia

- Gain insights into key technology priorities of the Scandinavian enterprises in allocating ICT budgets

