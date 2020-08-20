New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antimicrobial Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818075/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commodity Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$22.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Engineering Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Antimicrobial Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



High Performance Plastics Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR



In the global High Performance Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 294-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Addmaster (UK) Limited

Agion

American Polyfilm, Inc.

Americhem, Inc.

BASF Corporation

Biocote Limited

Clariant International Ltd.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Gelest, Inc.

Highland Plastics, Inc.

King Plastic Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

Microban International Ltd. (US)

Milliken Chemical

Parx Plastics N.V.

Plastics Color Corporation

Polychem Alloy, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Porex Corporation

RTP Company

Teknor Apex Company

Valtris Specialty Chemicals







Table 1: Antimicrobial Plastics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Antimicrobial Plastics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Commodity Plastics (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Commodity Plastics (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Commodity Plastics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Engineering Plastics (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Engineering Plastics (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Engineering Plastics (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: High Performance Plastics (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: High Performance Plastics (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: High Performance Plastics (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Packaging (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Packaging (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Consumer Goods (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Consumer Goods (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Consumer Goods (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Medical and Healthcare (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Medical and Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Medical and Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Building & Construction (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Building & Construction (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Antimicrobial Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Antimicrobial Plastics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Japanese Antimicrobial Plastics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Antimicrobial Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Antimicrobial Plastics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Antimicrobial Plastics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Antimicrobial Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Antimicrobial Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Antimicrobial Plastics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antimicrobial

Plastics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Antimicrobial Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Antimicrobial Plastics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 185: Iranian Antimicrobial Plastics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Antimicrobial Plastics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Antimicrobial Plastics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Antimicrobial Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

