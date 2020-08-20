New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Pipeline and Clinical Trial Analysis - June 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917215/?utm_source=GNW

While the industry has shown its mettle by immediately initiating research on agents for COVID-19, the progress of R&D in general has been adversely impacted, with delays in clinical trial timelines and regulatory decisions across disease areas.



Over the coming months, as trial data readouts become available, frontrunners will emerge in both the therapeutic and preventive categories.Currently, the therapeutics space is dominated by candidates already approved for other disease indications; one of these products, an IL-6 inhibitor already marketed for an immunology indication, is well positioned to win the first regulatory approval for COVID-19.



The number of clinical trial delays has been steadily increasing throughout Q1 and into Q2 2020. As activity begins to pick up later in the year, trial sponsors might strive to make up for lost time, but the extensive delays will be difficult to overcome entirely.



Scope

- Profiles of the most promising treatments and vaccines in the pipeline for COVID-19, including SWOT analyses, an overview of trials, and summaries of available data

- An overview of the clinical trials landscape, including discussion of the approaches being adopted for therapeutic and vaccine development

- Highlights in deal-making trends, particularly public-private partnerships

- Proprietary expert insights on COVID-19 R&D obtained’s investigative journalism team

- Analysis of the impact of the outbreak on clinical trial timelines across disease areas and geographies

- Assessment of regulatory delays associated with the pandemic

- poll results on topics covered in the report



