Oslo, 20 August 2020

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm", the "Company") issues this notice on behalf of primary insiders.

Morten Opstad, Chair of the Board and primary insider in Thin Film Electronics ASA, has been awarded a grant of 4,600,000 subscription rights, as approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020. The exercise price is NOK 0.15 per share, provided, however, that, subject to the Board's discretion, the exercise price may be set higher than NOK 0.15 to avoid any issues with taxation in the jurisdiction of the director. The subscription rights shall be subscribed for by no later than 31 August 2020. Upon subscription for the subscription rights, Morten Opstad and close associates hold 2,095,997 shares, 3,993,062 warrants, and 4,600,000 incentive subscription rights in the Company.

Jon Castor, Board member and primary insider in Thin Film Electronics ASA, has been awarded a grant of 4,600,000 subscription rights, as approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020. The exercise price is NOK 0.15 per share, provided, however, that, subject to the Board's discretion, the exercise price may be set higher than NOK 0.15 to avoid any issues with taxation in the jurisdiction of the director. The subscription rights shall be subscribed for by no later than 31 August 2020. Upon subscription for the subscription rights, Jon Castor and close associates hold 909,090 shares, 1,818,180 warrants, and 5,000,000 incentive subscription rights in the Company.

Kelly Doss, Board member and primary insider in Thin Film Electronics ASA, has been allocated and subscribed for 333,333 shares in the Company at a subscription price per share of NOK 0.15, and 333,333 warrants in the Company, pursuant to resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on 19 August 2020. The warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and will be exercisable at any time from 31 March 2021 until 30 June 2021. Further, Kelly Doss has been awarded a grant of 2,300,000 incentive subscription rights, as approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020. The exercise price is NOK 0.15 per share, provided, however, that, subject to the Board's discretion, the exercise price may be set higher than NOK 0.15 to avoid any issues with taxation in the jurisdiction of the director. The subscription rights shall be subscribed for by no later than 31 August 2020. Following these transactions and subscriptions, Kelly Doss and close associates hold 787,878 shares, 1,242,423 warrants, and 2,500,000 incentive subscription rights in the Company.

Preeti Mardia, Board Member and primary insider in Thin Film Electronics ASA, has been allocated and subscribed for 333,333 shares in the Company at a subscription price per share of NOK 0.15, and 333,333 warrants in the Company, pursuant to resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on 19 August 2020. The warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and will be exercisable at any time from 31 March 2021 until 30 June 2021. Further, Preeti Mardia has been awarded a grant of 2,300,000 incentive subscription rights, as approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020. The exercise price is NOK 0.15 per share, provided, however, that, subject to the Board's discretion, the exercise price may be set higher than NOK 0.15 to avoid any issues with taxation in the jurisdiction of the director. The subscription rights shall be subscribed for by no later than 31 August 2020. Following these transactions and subscriptions, Preeti Mardia and close associates hold 342,053 shares, 333,333 warrants, and 2,300,000 incentive subscription rights in the Company.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.