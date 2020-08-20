Oslo, 20 August 2020

This disclosure is sent on behalf of certain large shareholders in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company on 19 August 2020 regarding the resolutions by the Extraordinary General Meeting to approve, among other things, a private placement of shares (the "Private Placement") and the issuance of warrants to the subscribers, who were allocated shares in the Private Placement.

Robert Napier Keith was allocated 83,333,333 shares and 83,333,333 warrants in the transaction. Following completion of the Private Placement, Robert Napier Keith and close associates will own 115,862,601 shares, representing 16.81% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares following the Private Placement, as well as 174,242,423 warrants, of which 45,454,545 warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.11 per share and will be exercisable at any time from the date of grant until 31 December 2020, while 45,454,545 warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and will be exercisable at any time from the date of grant until 20 August 2021, and while 83,333,333 warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and will be exercisable at any time between 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.