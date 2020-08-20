Enclosed is the interim report for the second quarter of 2020 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2020 for the Thin Film Electronics ASA group.
Contact:
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com
20 August 2020
Thin Film Electronics ASA
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Thin Film Electronics ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
Thinfilm_Interim_Report_2020_Q2_FinalFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: