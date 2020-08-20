Company announcement
Nilfisk, a leading provider of professional cleaning products and services, is announcing its results for Q2 2020.
Highlights for Q2 2020
Outlook for 2020
On March 19, our financial outlook for 2020 was suspended due to the global uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid development in the pandemic had a significant impact on demand in Q2. We have seen significant variations in demand patterns across different markets and customer segments.
Throughout Q2 we have seen sequential improvements in revenue growth with April organic growth at -32%, May at -28% and June at -15%. Trading in July is in line with June. The development in the coming months is highly dependent on the COVID-19 development impacting our markets and customer segments. In addition, our industry is very dependent on the macroeconomic conditions which are currently facing unprecedented volatility.
In Q2 2020, strict cost control and government grants resulted in a significant reduction of overhead costs compared to Q2 2019. We do not expect government grants to continue beyond Q2. The low cost base of Q2 reflected a significant reduction of our activity level. As we adjust our business activities to the levels of future customer demand, cost run rates will be above the levels seen in Q2. Going forward our restructuring program launched at the end of Q2 will contribute to reduce cost run rates.
Accordingly, we are currently not able to give a meaningful assessment of revenues and profitability for the rest of the year. For this reason, the financial guidance for 2020 remains suspended.
CEO comment
Commenting on the results, Hans Henrik Lund, CEO of Nilfisk, says:
“In Q2, COVID-19 impacted customer demand negatively across the world. Even so, we were fully able to service our customers and have maintained our focus on the safety of our employees. In addition, we are pleased to see a noticeable improvement during the quarter with a month-over-month pick-up in demand. The macroeconomic development for rest of 2020 is, however, still highly uncertain and will influence the demand for cleaning equipment. We have responded swiftly to the crisis and managed to reduce overhead costs by close to 20 million euro during the quarter. Also, we have executed the larger part of our restructuring plan, which will have a positive impact on our structural costs going forward. With that and the continued high engagement across the organization, I believe we are well-positioned for what lies ahead.”
