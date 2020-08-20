Announcement no. 16 2020
Copenhagen – 20 August 2020 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) releases the financial results for the first six months of 2020. Total revenue decreased by 2%, however, the subscription part of revenue increased by 16% compared to H1 2019. Subscription part of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) decreased by 2% compared to 30 June 2019. EBITDA increased by DKK 8.5 million compared to H1 2019 and amounted to DKK 0.2 million which is a milestone achievement for the company. The Company raised DKK 22.1 million in equity capital and DKK 12.0 million in COVID-19 loan.
Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments:
“As the overshadowing impact of COVID-19 cuts through many industries and companies, our results have also been influenced by the new market realities. Therefore, during Q2 2020, we have prioritized supporting our clients with solutions to retain Agillic in their technology ecosystem. Although our top-line development for the period is disappointing, we are pleased that we have been able to retain clients significantly challenged by COVID-19 and that we have delivered a positive EBITDA for H1.”
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|DKK million
|H1
|H1
|Change
|Q2
|Q2
|Change
|Income statement
|Revenue subscription
|22.9
|19.8
|16%
|10.8
|10.5
|3%
|Revenue transaction
|3.1
|6.6
|-54%
|0.8
|3.4
|-76%
|Other
|0.5
|0.7
|-20%
|0.1
|0.3
|-70%
|Total revenue
|26.4
|27.0
|-2%
|11.8
|14.3
|-18%
|Gross profit
|22.9
|20.8
|10%
|11.1
|11.1
|0%
|Gross profit margin
|87%
|77%
|-
|94%
|78%
|-
|Operational costs
|22.8
|29.1
|-22%
|10.5
|15.9
|-34%
|EBITDA
|0.2
|-8.3
|-
|0.6
|-4.8
|-
|Profit before tax
|-3.2
|-14.5
|78%
|-0.5
|-8.6
|94%
|Financial position
|Cash
|15.2
|1.0
|1,416%
|15.2
|1.0
|1,416%
|Cash incl. unutilised credit line
|18.2
|1.0
|1,715%
|18.2
|1.0
|1,715%
|Cash (adjusted)1
|22.5
|7.5
|199%
|22.5
|7.5
|199%
|
Software as a Service (SaaS)
|Subscription part of Annual Recurring Revenue
|43.6
|44.5
|-2%
|43.6
|44.5
|-2%
|Transaction part of Annual Recurring Revenue
|3.3
|13.8
|-76%
|3.3
|13.8
|-76%
|Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2
|46.9
|58.2
|-19%
|46.9
|58.2
|-19%
|Net increase/decrease in ARR
|-11.3
|19.5
|-
|-11.3
|19.5
|-
|1 Cash inclusive trade receivables, trade payables and unutilised credit facilities
|2 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), i.e. the annuallised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the reporting period
Financial highlights for H1 2020
Operational highlights H1 2020
Key performance indicators
New guidance for 2020 as of 20 August
Please find Agillic’s H1 report here
For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com
Christian Tange, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 29 48 84 17
christian.tange@agillic.com
Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company
Sasja Dalgaard, sd@toftecompany.com
Christian IX’s Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K
Denmark
About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.
Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kiev (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com
Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 20 August 2020.
