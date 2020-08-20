Press Release

Nokia and StarHub conduct first live 5G non-standalone network trial in Singapore



Nokia and StarHub conduct South East Asia’s first live 5G non-standalone network trial in Singapore, aimed towards delivering better user experience

Higher data speeds will lead to enhanced digital experiences, including gaming, augmented reality and streaming services

StarHub expects 5G NSA network coverage to reach 70% by September 2020



20 August 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Singapore-based operator StarHub are conducting South East Asia’s first live 5G non-standalone (NSA) network trial across Singapore, running until 16 February 2021. With StarHub as the first and early adopter of 5G services in Singapore, long-standing partners StarHub and Nokia have achieved another milestone.

By leveraging existing 4G infrastructure, the trial 5G network will allow StarHub to provide higher data bandwidth and reliable connectivity to its subscribers without a major infrastructure overhaul. The network utilizes Nokia’s end-to-end core and radio solutions, enabling the efficient use of spectrum to deliver 5G services.

The 5G NSA network will enable StarHub customers to enjoy early benefits of 5G, with enhanced coverage and performance to improve user experience at major residential and commercial hubs of Singapore. StarHub will progressively expand the 5G NSA network coverage and expects it to reach 70 percent by September 2020.

This follows StarHub’s recent announcement that it has chosen Nokia as a preferred 5G technology partner for deploying mmWave solution and 5G Standalone (SA) Core network.

Chong Siew Loong, Chief Technology Officer of StarHub, said: “At StarHub, we are excited to be the first to offer customers in Singapore the 5G experience. We continue to develop and advance our Network towards SA 5G through close collaboration with our trusted partners. To help us evolve quickly and easily towards 5G NSA, we chose Nokia’s Single RAN portfolio as it brings new capabilities, improved network efficiency and end user experience. We look forward to harness the full potential of 5G for Singapore.”

Ngiam Ming Kin, Head of Singapore at Nokia, said: “This project marks the beginning of a new chapter in the long-established partnership between Nokia and StarHub. It will allow us to align with Singapore's Smart Nation vision to create a world-class 5G infrastructure. We are excited to continue supporting StarHub in its mission to make 5G services a reality and a success in Singapore.”

Details of the project, which spans core and software, include:

Spectrum re-farming was implemented in 900MHz and 2100MHz for LTE anchor layer and 5G operation, respectively.

Nokia NetAct is a central network management system with a proven track record covering StarHub’s multiple networks and technologies, such as 3G, 4G/LTE and now 5G, to reduce manual processes and enhance network quality.

is a central network management system with a proven track record covering StarHub’s multiple networks and technologies, such as 3G, 4G/LTE and now 5G, to reduce manual processes and enhance network quality. Nokia AirScale baseband was modernized to evolve StarHub’s network, deliver high-quality connectivity and coverage.

