August 20, 2020

Copperstone Resources AB (“Copperstone” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Financial results for the Group for April 1 to June 30 2020:



Result of the period amounted to -391 (-4,722) KSEK. The quarter has been characterized by significant in-the-ground investments at Viscaria Copper Project, and has furthermore been positively affected by the mark-to-market of the potential future payment to Sunstone (long-term liability decreased by 7.73 MSEK) and adversely affected by the NIO convertible being converted to shares (-5.95 MSEK)

Earnings after tax per share were 0.00 (-0.01) SEK

The cash flow during the period was 8,566 (-429) KSEK

The assets of capitalized expenditure for exploration amounted to 316,500 (289,670) KSEK

The liquidity at the end of the period was 19,283 (6,485) KSEK

Financial results for the Group for Year to date as of June 30 2020:

Result of the period amounted to -2,065 (-6,675) KSEK

Result of the period per share was 0.00 (-0.02) SEK

Total assets at the end of the period was 340,308 (306,053) KSEK

The cash flow during the period was 185 (5,100) KSEK

Significant events during the period:

New Board of Directors; Jörgen Olsson appointed new Chairman.

Record high copper grades during exploration at the Viscaria D-zone; VDD0213 intersected 4.6m at 5.3% copper incl. 0.6m at 20.1% copper.

Copperstone recruited the well-acclaimed Anders Lundkvist as Head of Environment and Sustainability.

Directed share issue of 24 MSEK in cash successfully completed in an accelerated book-building.

Norrlandsfonden invests another 2 MSEK in Copperstone.

Significant events after the period:

Copperstone contracted Kati Oy and Arctic Drilling Company to diamond drill at Viscaria, Kiruna, both contractors of which have commenced the shallow infill drillings at the A and B zones.

Copperstone recruited merited Anna Tyni as Site Manager for Viscaria.

“Copperstone’s already large consolidated mineral resources base is now also most effectively, with a growing team of specialists, put in motion towards our vision of sustainable and responsible green mining. Not only do we feel the momentum in Kiruna, yet also the Arvidsjaur project constitutes very significant value creation potential, thanks to awarded exploitation concessions, a tremendous gold price development since the Eva deposit was discovered in the early 2000’s, as well as favourable infrastructure.”, comments CEO Michael Mattsson.

