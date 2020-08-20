Kiruna August 20, 2020
Copperstone Resources AB (“Copperstone” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Financial results for the Group for April 1 to June 30 2020:
Financial results for the Group for Year to date as of June 30 2020:
Significant events during the period:
Significant events after the period:
“Copperstone’s already large consolidated mineral resources base is now also most effectively, with a growing team of specialists, put in motion towards our vision of sustainable and responsible green mining. Not only do we feel the momentum in Kiruna, yet also the Arvidsjaur project constitutes very significant value creation potential, thanks to awarded exploitation concessions, a tremendous gold price development since the Eva deposit was discovered in the early 2000’s, as well as favourable infrastructure.”, comments CEO Michael Mattsson.
The complete Q2 20 report is attached. For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson (CEO) at +46(0)705-739777, or michael.mattsson@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se
The information was delivered by the above-mentioned contact for publishing August 20, 2020 at 08:15 CET.
About Copperstone - Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on NASDAQ First North (Stockholm). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also owns an exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.
Qualified Person - The technical information herein has been reviewed by the Qualified Person of the Company (QP) Thomas Lindholm M. Sc., GeoVista AB, Luleå.
