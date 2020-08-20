Company announcement no. 04 2020/21 – INSIDE INFORMATION
Allerød, 20 August 2020
Interim report – Q1 2020/21
(1 April – 30 June 2020)
Sales and earnings growth despite COVID-19
“The first quarter was historically challenging and historically strong at the same time. The COVID-19 pandemic and the national lockdown boosted demand for health, hygiene and personal care products and triggered a boom on matas.dk with sales soaring by 216%. Overall, Matas Group grew revenue by more than 8% during the first quarter of the financial year, while earnings were up by almost 7% despite the costs incurred to ensure a safe shopping environment for our customers and employees”, said Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of Matas A/S, and added:
“Things were looking bleak at the end of March, but we and our partners decided to put every ounce of energy into making an ultra-quick rebound. Sales soon recovered and customers quickly returned to the physical stores as Denmark began to reopen. Developments in Q1 really underlined Matas’ role in society during a health crisis and confirmed our strategy to be our customers’ preferred choice – whether shopping online or at physical stores”.
Q1 2020/21 highlights
|2020/21
|2019/20
|(DKKm)
|Q1
|Q1
|Revenue
|946.8
|875.6
|Gross profit
|420.2
|394.0
|EBITDA before special items
|172.8
|163.2
|EBIT
|72.1
|70.8
|Adjusted profit after tax
|67.4
|66.0
|Free cash flow
|236.8
|(81.1)
|Revenue growth
|8.1%
|3.8%
|Underlying like-for-like revenue growth
|8.4%
|(1.2)%
|Gross margin
|44.4%
|45.0%
|EBITDA margin before special items
|18.3%
|18.6%
|Net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA before special items
|3.2
|n.a.*
The number cannot be calculated at 30 June 2019 due to a lack of historical EBITA numbers after IFRS 16 implementation.
Financial targets
The health, financial and structural consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have been and continue to be severe, and the pandemic could potentially affect consumer behaviour and society at large for a long time to come. As a result, the current uncertainty pertaining to the retail industry in particular and economic developments in general has increased.
Based on the current uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Matas Group decided not to provide specific financial guidance for financial year 2020/21 in connection with the presentation of the annual report for 2019/20 on 27 May 2020. Based on revenue data for the first four and a half months and earnings data for the first three months of the financial year, the management of Matas A/S has chosen to establish financial guidance for financial year 2020/21 in connection with the presentation of this interim report for Q1 2020/21.
The Group’s financial targets for 2020/21 are as follows:
The Group’s financial targets for 2020/21 are based on assumptions of continuing steady market growth, slightly growing sales of beauty, health and personal care products and a largely unchanged competitive climate. In addition, the ongoing channel shift from physical store to online shopping is expected to continue through the financial year, which is expected to entail a further drop in physical store footfall. Encouraged by continuing strong growth in online sales, the Group will bring forward some of its planned investments, and the overall CAPEX level is expected to be slightly higher than previously anticipated.
It should be noted that the assumptions are subject to higher-than-usual uncertainty. The above targets do not factor in the effects of a potential second wave of COVID-19 or a dramatic change in consumer behaviour in the wake of, for example, a recession in the second half of the financial year. Furthermore, management believes that sales in June, July and the first half of August were favourably affected by the low level of outbound travel activity among Danish consumers during the summer period.
Financial targets and ambitions
|Realised
Q1 2020/21
|Targets for
2020/21
|Ambitions for
2022/23
|Customer engagement (M-NPS)
|62.2 (index 97)
|Ongoing improvement
|70 (index 110)
|Revenue growth*
|8.1%
|Around 6%
|Approx. DKK 4.0 billion
|Underlying (like-for-like) revenue growth
|8.4%
|Around 6%
|Positive
|EBITDA margin before special items
|18.3%
|Around 18%
|Above 18%
|CAPEX
|DKK 40 million
|DKK 120–140 million
|Below DKK 90 million
|Gearing
|3.2
|2.5-3
|2.5-3
* Includes revenue from Firtal and Kosmolet A/S.
Video conference
Matas will host a video conference for investors and analysts on Thursday, 20 August 2020 at 11:30 a.m. The video conference and the presentation can be accessed on Matas’ investor website: investor.en.matas.dk.
Video conference access numbers for investors and analysts:
DK: +45 78 15 01 08
UK: +44 333 300 9268
US: +1 8338230586
Link to webcast: https://matas.eventcdn.net/2020q1/
Contacts
Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg
CEO, tel +45 48 16 55 55
Anders Skole-Sørensen
CFO, tel +45 48 16 55 55
Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm
Head of Investor Relations & Corp. Affairs, tel +45 48 16 55 48
Klaus Fridorf
Head of Communication, tel +45 61 20 19 97
Forward-looking statements
This interim report contains statements relating to the future, including statements regarding Matas Group's future operating results, financial position, cash flows, business strategy and future targets. Such statements are based on management’s reasonable expectations and forecasts at the time of release of the announcement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a number of other factors, many of which are beyond Matas Group's control. This may have the effect that actual results may differ significantly from the expectations expressed in the announcement. Without being exhaustive, such factors include general economic and commercial factors, including market and competitive conditions, supplier issues and financial and regulatory issues as well as any effects of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 that are not specifically mentioned above.
