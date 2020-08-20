



Bilia has today concluded an agreement to acquire Jönköpings Bildemontering AB, Ecris AB and the real estate company which owns the property in which the operations of the two companies are conducted.

Jönköpings Bildemontering AB‘s operations consist of car dismantling and sales of used car parts. Ecris AB’s operations consist of sales of renovated and new car parts. Ecris AB is also conducting renovations and storage of electric batteries.

The businesses acquired, including the real estate company, have in recent years reported an average turnover of about SEK 140 M and an average operating margin of about 15 per cent. The number of employees is about 80. Current owners, Magnus and Stefan Wikström, will continue to work in the company and run the business after the change of ownership.

The Bilia Group’s capital employed and net debt are expected to increase, related to the acquisition, with about SEK 200 M, of which the real estate company is estimated to about SEK 90 M. The date of possession is planned for 1 November 2020.

Per Avander, Bilia’s Managing Director and CEO, comments:

”I am both happy and pleased that Bilia acquires Jönköpings Bildemontering AB and Ecris AB which are companies that work at the forefront of utilizing and reusing parts from cars in a way that is sustainable for both the environment and business.”

Magnus and Stefan Wikström, current owners, comment:

”We are happy to have the opportunity to develop our business further together with Bilia and believe that in the future we can actively contribute to Bilia’s investment in sustainability.”

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2019 and had about 5,000 employees.

