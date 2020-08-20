Talenom Plc Press release 20 August 2020 at 10:00

Talenom acquires software business of Vanaja Technologies Oy to boost the development of the new small customer concept

Talenom acquires Vanaja Technologies Oy's software business. Talenom has developed its small customer concept together with Vanaja Technologies Oy. With the acquisition, Talenom will strengthen its software development capabilities and facilitate the long-term development of the strategic small customer concept. The business acquisition does not entail any work invoiced outside Talenom. The transaction has no impact on Talenom’s financial guidance.

"I am very pleased that we will have a new R&D unit in Hämeenlinna following the acquisition of Vanaja Technologies. We were impressed by the company’s strong track record and expertise. I would like to welcome the entire team to Talenom and wish the best of success with the small customer concept", Talenom CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala says.

"I have been very pleased with our cooperation with Talenom. Our development project is very exciting; we are currently building a ground-breaking new system for small entrepreneurs, which can potentially have an enormous impact on their everyday lives. Talenom is a pioneer in the accounting sector, and the team has great conditions for operations and growth in Hämeenlinna”, Matti Saarinen, the main owner of Vanaja Technologies Oy, says.

Following the acquisition, Matti Saarinen will join Talenom as the R&D Director of the small customer project. He has previously worked in software development projects at Apple between 2015 and 2019 and, between 2007 and 2015, as an entrepreneur at Indoor.io, which was acquired by Apple.

Talenom announced its plans to develop the new small customer concept when it released its Business Review for January-March 2020. The small customer concept in believed to enable a digital, a more efficient way of distributing services. The aim is to release the first version of the product in connection with the publication of the next Business Review in October.

TALENOM PLC

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 7038 554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.talenom.fi